Town Confirm Emersonn Signing

Wednesday, 8th Jul 2026 15:38 Town have confirmed the signing of Brazilian striker Emersonn from Toulouse. The 21-year-old, the first Brazilian to play for the club and first signing of the Gary O’Neil era, has penned a five-year deal which runs to the summer of 2031. It’s understood the deal agreed between the clubs is a €28 million (£24 million) initially - a new record fee for the Blues - plus €3 million (£2.6 million) in add-ons and a sell-on clause. “I am very proud to sign for Ipswich Town,” Emersonn said. “Playing in the Premier League is something I have always dreamed of and I know I have picked the perfect club to do that with.



“I will give everything for the team every time I play and I can’t wait to get started and meet my new teammates as well as the supporters.” New manager O’Neil added: “We’re delighted to welcome Emersonn to the club. He is a young striker with real ability and potential who has had plenty of interest this summer, so for him to choose Ipswich Town is something we are very proud of. “I know he is excited to be playing in the Premier League and we’re looking forward to having him with us as we prepare for the new season.” Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton said: “The signing of Emersonn is an exciting moment for the club. “As we prepare for our return to the Premier League, we know recruitment will be crucial with the club investing significantly in this area in recent years in order to bring the best possible talent from across the globe to the club. “In making Emersonn our first signing of the summer we know we have acquired a young, hungry player with a high ceiling, with more signings to follow as we continue to invest to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our goal in the Premier League.” Former Brazil U15 international Emersonn, who is 6ft 1in tall, started his career with Athletico Paranaense in his home country before moving on to Turkish side Göztepe in January 2025. That spell led to his move to his switch to Toulouse in Ligue 1 on deadline day last summer for around €3 million (£2.6 million) and last season he scored seven goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, picking up three assists. In May, Emersonn - full name Emersonn Correia da Silva - came off the bench to score in a 2-1 defeat to new Blues manager Gary O’Neil’s Strasbourg. Prior to Town’s bid being accepted, another of the promoted clubs, Hull City, had had offers turned down. Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



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CamposBarnet added 15:39 - Jul 8

We are going to win the league aren't we! 3

AJblue added 15:40 - Jul 8

Yay, fantastic news, welcome aboard Emmersonn 8

rjm added 15:40 - Jul 8

Our Joao Pedro, let’s get the next one in 2

JPR77 added 15:40 - Jul 8

Bem-vindos à Portman Road! 2

Klassic_Ben added 15:41 - Jul 8

Exciting stuff all around; our first signing of the new era, our new record signing & our first ever Brazilian player!



Can’t wait to see what happens next, welcome to the club 8

Paulc added 15:42 - Jul 8

This shows real intent. no one really knows how these things will turn out until we start playing, but this really is a very positive move. we didn't even know where abroad was a couple of year's ago.



Keep em' coming!! 4

Hermann_eats_puffin added 15:42 - Jul 8

Welcome to Portman Road Emersonn and best of luck for the season ahead!



5

marinermyhero added 15:43 - Jul 8

It's nice to see a new player smiling for a change 3

flykickingbybgunn added 15:44 - Jul 8

Looks good to me. Young, skillful and hungry. Bring it on. 2

Marcus added 15:44 - Jul 8

Are we all going to get Brazilians to celebrate? 5

Dissboyitfc added 15:44 - Jul 8

Excellent, first of many !! 3

itfc2024 added 15:46 - Jul 8

welcome to Portman road Emerson



now let's hope the signing come thick and fast but I aint holding my breath O'Neil been here 3 weeks and we were well down the line on deals before he arrived and we've only signed the one it's July 8th and this is a big season for us thought their would be pushing everything they have to get deals done quick so the bed in ready for sunderland -6

cheeser added 15:48 - Jul 8

Wow. I have been a fan for 42 years. We have a Brazilian striker!

It just doesn't get better than this. Shivers 2

AndyLow67 added 15:49 - Jul 8

The player reels are always a load of rubbish. Welcome to the club looks a good one, Hopefully will be as good to last playing in town connected to Brazil(ok was only his surname) 1

Bazza8564 added 15:50 - Jul 8

Welcome Emersonn, this is a fabulous statement of intent from the club to invest in this young man.



And Dissboy, yes, I think theres another one coming today :) 2

Cakeman added 15:53 - Jul 8

Welcome to Town Emersonn.

I hope you enjoy a very happy and successful time with us. 3

benslifeyt added 15:53 - Jul 8

Love it . Dont he look good in long sleeve . Coyb 1

Gforce added 15:53 - Jul 8

Great news, welcome aboard Emersonn,fingers crossed for a great first season.

Hopefully another striker signing will follow you very soon.

See you down the Waterfront, no doubt you'll be staying at the Salthouse,for a little while !! 0

Miaow added 15:58 - Jul 8

Here's hoping he wax the ball into the net. 2

Carberry added 16:02 - Jul 8

Nice to see he turned up looking the business, not like he had just come in from doing the gardening. Good luck, boy. 1

WhiteVanMan added 16:05 - Jul 8

Is there a release clause if we get relegated,just wondering? -1

BYRNE_16 added 16:07 - Jul 8

Love Love this! COYB! 1

blues1 added 16:07 - Jul 8

Itfc2024. Now, were down the line, not well down the line. And deals dont get done just like that. Down the line could mean anything. And dont say other clubs get them done quickly. No, they dont, its just that we don't hear about those until they're close normally. Its far more complicated signing players now than it was years ago. Was so much easier before agents were involved for instance.

-1

bucket99 added 16:09 - Jul 8

I liked the look of his hold-up play in that video. We're definitely going to need that. 1

Brogan55 added 16:11 - Jul 8

Whatever you think,this is a positive signing.This shows the Club’s ambition.No doubt more to come and go. 1

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