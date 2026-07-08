Town Confirm Emersonn Signing
Wednesday, 8th Jul 2026 15:38
Town have confirmed the signing of Brazilian striker Emersonn from Toulouse.
The 21-year-old, the first Brazilian to play for the club and first signing of the Gary O’Neil era, has penned a five-year deal which runs to the summer of 2031.
It’s understood the deal agreed between the clubs is a €28 million (£24 million) initially - a new record fee for the Blues - plus €3 million (£2.6 million) in add-ons and a sell-on clause.
“I am very proud to sign for Ipswich Town,” Emersonn said. “Playing in the Premier League is something I have always dreamed of and I know I have picked the perfect club to do that with.
New manager O’Neil added: “We’re delighted to welcome Emersonn to the club. He is a young striker with real ability and potential who has had plenty of interest this summer, so for him to choose Ipswich Town is something we are very proud of.
“I know he is excited to be playing in the Premier League and we’re looking forward to having him with us as we prepare for the new season.”
Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton said: “The signing of Emersonn is an exciting moment for the club.
“As we prepare for our return to the Premier League, we know recruitment will be crucial with the club investing significantly in this area in recent years in order to bring the best possible talent from across the globe to the club.
“In making Emersonn our first signing of the summer we know we have acquired a young, hungry player with a high ceiling, with more signings to follow as we continue to invest to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our goal in the Premier League.”
Former Brazil U15 international Emersonn, who is 6ft 1in tall, started his career with Athletico Paranaense in his home country before moving on to Turkish side Göztepe in January 2025.
That spell led to his move to his switch to Toulouse in Ligue 1 on deadline day last summer for around €3 million (£2.6 million) and last season he scored seven goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, picking up three assists.
In May, Emersonn - full name Emersonn Correia da Silva - came off the bench to score in a 2-1 defeat to new Blues manager Gary O’Neil’s Strasbourg.
Prior to Town’s bid being accepted, another of the promoted clubs, Hull City, had had offers turned down.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
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