Town Women Sign Midfielder Palmer

Wednesday, 8th Jul 2026 17:32

Ipswich Town Women have signed out-of-contract midfielder Aimee Palmer, who was previously with Southampton.

The 25-year-old, who was capped by England at U17, U19 and U21 levels, has signed a two-year deal with the Blues.

Born in Wymondham in Norfolk, Palmer started her career at Bristol City before moving on to Manchester United, where she spent a year before being sent out on loan to Sheffield United.

In 2020, she returned to the Robins, then three years later joined WSL Leicester City. After a year with the Foxes she joined the Saints.

Palmer won the Women’s Championship, now WSL2, title with both the Red Devils and his second spell with Bristol City.

“I’m really excited to be here at Ipswich,” she said. “After a few calls with [technical director] Sean [Burt] and [manager] David [Wright], listening about the plans here, the decision was a no-brainer for me.

“I have a lot of experience to add to the group having won this league twice in my career, and I now can’t wait to get to work with all my new teammates.”

Burt added: “Aimee’s a fantastic signing for the club and what she’ll be bring not only on the pitch but off it will be invaluable this season.

“Aimee was a standout player in the division last term and, along with her WSL experience, speaks volumes for our ambition for the women’s team programme, as well as what our environment can offer someone of her quality.”

TWTD revealed last month that the women’s team is set for major outside investment.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images