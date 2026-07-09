Dutch Keeper 'On Town List'

Thursday, 9th Jul 2026 10:28

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise keeper Kjell Scherpen is among those understood to be on the Blues’ list of potential recruits this summer.

The 26-year-old Dutchman had been with Brighton & Hove Albion for four years until last summer, spending spells on loan at Oostende, Vitesse and Sturm Graz making one senior appearance for the Seagulls in the FA Cup.

The 6ft 9in tall keeper, who was capped by the Netherlands at U19 and U21 levels, joined Union SG - Brighton’s sister club - on a permanent basis in July last year for £4.2 million and enjoyed an impressive season as his side finished second in the Belgian Pro League and won the Belgian Cup.

Town played down links with Scherpen, who started his career with hometown club Emmen before moving on to Ajax, when approached by TWTD earlier in the summer but Sky Sports is now reporting he is among the keepers being eyed.

Newcastle’s Nick Pope still appears the most likely senior goalkeeping addition with the player himself understood to be keen to rejoin the club he supported as a boy and where he was an academy player from the ages of 10 and 16.

Similarly, Town are believed to be open to bringing in the 34-year-old Soham-born number one and it’s understood there have been talks, although of a preliminary nature with no official approach made.

Elsewhere, another Dutch keeper, Kayne van Oevelen, has been linked in the Dutch media.

Van Oevelen, 22, is currently with Volendam but is expected to move on this summer having had a decent season in the Eredivisie following his side’s promotion the previous year.

FC Twente and Werder Bremen have been linked with the 6ft 6in tall glovesman, while local news website Groot-Waterland claims the Blues are also among those interested in the 26-year-old.

Reports in South America have mentioned Town in connection with Paraguay keeper Orlando Gill, however, that link would appear to be speculative.

Currently with San Lorenzo in Argentina, the 26-year-old has also been linked with Aston Villa and Manchester United.

Photo: BELGA via Reuters Connect