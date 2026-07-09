Released Hughes Joins Pompey

Thursday, 9th Jul 2026 10:36

Released Town Women full-back Summer Hughes has joined Portsmouth following their relegation from WSL2.

Hughes, 22, was among the long list of familiar names who were let go at the end of last season having been at the club for six years and having played more than 100 senior matches.

She was part of the side which won the FAWNL Southern Premier title in 2024/25 to secure promotion to WSL2 for the first time.

“It feels really great to be joining the club,” she said. “I definitely resonated with the club’s goals and their ambitions, and the playing style as well. A lot of my attributes suit it.”

Pompey boss Jay Sadler added: “Summer has impressed us for a long time. She’s athletic, competitive and exactly the type of full-back we wanted to add.

“I’m really excited to see what she will bring to the club for the upcoming season.”

Photo: Matchday Images