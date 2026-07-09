Town Women Sign Hearts' Title-Winning Skipper
Thursday, 9th Jul 2026 16:22
Town Women have signed Georgia Hunter, captain of SWPL champions Hearts, on a two-year deal.
Central defender Hunter, 25, had been at Hearts for 13 years after joining their academy from Hutchison Vale.
In 2019, the former Scotland U23 international helped the Edinburgh side to promotion from SWPL2 for the first time and last season, having overcome an ACL injury in 2024, she skippered as the Jambos won the SWPL title for the first time.
“My time at Hearts has allowed me to experience what it takes to win and I have definitely improved across my time there,” she said.
“The ambition this club has got is very positive and the progression the team showed last season shows the direction it’s heading in.
“I’m really looking forward to my first campaign in WSL2 and now can’t wait to get out on the pitch.”
Town Women’s technical director Sean Burt, who joined the club from Hearts in January, added: “Geo will be a great addition to the team. She’s very adaptable in possession and will bring a great deal of athleticism to our backline.
“Having been a title-winning captain in Scotland she’ll have a great deal of experience to draw upon, and that’ll also benefit the squad during different points of the season ahead.”
Announcing Hunter’s exit in June, Hearts said: “After 13 years, Georgia Hunter will leave the champions this summer.
“Georgia departs having led Hearts to an historic league title. We wish her nothing but the best for the future and thank her for her tremendous efforts in maroon. All the very best, Geo.”
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
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