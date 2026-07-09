Blues Target Wilson Joins Brentford

Thursday, 9th Jul 2026 16:54

Brentford have confirmed the signing of Blues target Callum Wilson on a one-year deal.

TWTD revealed a month ago that Wilson, 34, was on Town’s summer wishlist having been previously looked at in January with his time at West Ham coming to an end this summer.

However, the former England international subsequently began talks with the Bees and the West Londoners have now confirmed his signing.

“Callum is someone that everyone will be familiar with; he has been a Premier League goalscorer for such a long time,” Brentford head coach and one-time Blues loanee Keith Andrews said.

“He gives us more options in that area of the pitch, and will help Igor Thiago and Kaye Furo with the experience that he has.

“He’s just got that nous to score goals, as well as that experience around the training ground. This is another really good signing for us.”

Yesterday, Town confirmed the signing of 21-year-old Brazilian Emersonn from Toulouse for a new club record fee of an £24 million, however, it seems certain a more experienced striker will be high up on the list of targets ahead of the return to the Premier League.

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