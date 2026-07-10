Town Women Sign Scotland International Forward
Friday, 10th Jul 2026 13:24
Town Women have signed Scotland international forward Eilidh Adams from SWPL Hibernian.
The 22-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Blues having been with the Edinburgh side for nine years and having made her senior debut at only 15.
Newcastle-born Adams, who joined Hibs from Boroughmuir Thistle, won the SWPL Young Player of the Season Award in 2020/21, her first full campaign.
Last season she scored 14 goals and recorded three assists in 24 games, earning her Hibernian’s Staff Player of the Year award.
Adams has won four full Scotland caps, in addition to games at U16, U17, U19 and U23 levels.
“I wanted to take that next step in my career and after talks with the manager [David Wright] it just felt like the right place for me to do that,” she said.
“It’s my first time away from home and Ipswich seems like a really nice place to be so I’m really excited to get going.”
Town Women’s technical director Sean Burt added: “Eilidh is a fantastic signing for us and has been a proven goalscorer for a number of years.
“She is a senior international and league winner who brings a magnitude of experience for a player entering her prime years and we’re delighted she chose to join Ipswich Town.”
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
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