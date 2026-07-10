Premier League Promotion Photo Exhibition Opens

Friday, 10th Jul 2026 14:05

Gawn Up, Town and Ipswich Central’s free exhibition of photography celebrating the Blues’ return to the Premier League, opened this morning.

Hosted at Ipswich Town Hall from today until Sunday 19th July, 10am-4pm, the exhibition was launched last night with skipper Dara O’Shea among the invited guests.

Gawn Up takes its title from a banner seen at Portman Road on the final day of the campaign and showcases images documenting the dramatic final stages of Town’s promotion-winning season as well as the connection between the club, its fans and the town itself.

The exhibition features work from football culture photographers Adam Rosenbaum and George Dixon with the aim to capture the emotion, anticipation and jubilation of the closing weeks of the season.

In addition, exclusive photos taken by Town players immediately after promotion had been secured against QPR will feature, as well as a selection by Ed Sheeran at the same game and shots taken by club photographer Richard Calver and representatives from Matchday Images, who supplied photos to TWTD throughout the season.

Supporters were also invited to share their own photographs, keepsakes and memories from the games that secured promotion.

“Ipswich Town Football Club is woven into the fabric of our town. It was here 100 years before I was born and will be here 100 years after I am gone,” Lee Walker, chief executive of Ipswich Central, said.

“The club's return to the Premier League presents a huge opportunity for the town, raising Ipswich's profile globally while bringing significant economic and cultural benefits.

“We wanted to create an exhibition that celebrates not only this historic achievement, but also the supporters who have been there every step of the way, through the laughter and the pain and now through the glory.

“Gawn Up is ultimately a celebration of the fans and the unique role the club plays in the life of our town.”

Town’s CEO and chairman Mark Ashton added: “Our supporters played an enormous role in helping the team achieve promotion.

“Creating this exhibition is a way of honouring their incredible backing throughout the campaign and bringing the town together once again as we look forward to the return of Premier League football.”

Photo: TWTD