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Membership Schemes Launched
Friday, 10th Jul 2026 16:28

Town have announced details of the membership schemes for the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Super Blues membership will once more be the single option for adult supporters based in the UK, priced at £35.99 for season ticket holders and £40.99 for non-season ticket holders, up from £34.99 and £39.99 last season respectively. Overseas-based fans can become International Blues at £35.99, also £34.99 last season.

Junior Blues memberships are available in three age groups, Foals for the under-fives at £29.99 and Junior Blues (5-9 and 10-16) for £38.99. Full details here.

In addition to a variety of benefits and discounts, members will receive a gift pack as part of their package, access to TownTV, as well as a new members portal, an exclusive members-only area offering competitions, digital content and gifts along with other benefits. Memberships go on sale from 10am on Monday. Full details on the club website.

Photo: Matchday Images



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