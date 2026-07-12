Head of Academy Recruitment Departs

Sunday, 12th Jul 2026 18:19

Town’s head of academy recruitment, Alex Kaufman, has left Playford Road for a job elsewhere.

Kaufman joined the Blues in the summer of 2022 having previously been with Norwich City’s youth set-up for eight years.

“After four unbelievable seasons, this week brings a close to my time at Ipswich Town Football Club,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “It’s been a privilege and honour to represent the club as head of academy recruitment.

“I’m proud of leading a department to achieve category one status, whilst creating and building a person-centred, innovative and effective structure that strives daily to uncover potential talent that will hopefully benefit the club in the years to come.

“The growth and small wins throughout my time include developing competitive squads, international call-ups, development centres and ID game programmes, pathway workshops and lots more.

“But nothing beats the success of seeing young people thrive and staff achieving their individual goals.

“I will shortly be beginning a new role at another club later in the summer, which I’m excited to begin!

“A big thank you to all my colleagues, friends of the academy and the staff that I worked with day in day out. I will be forever grateful to you all for helping to develop something special.”

Photo: TWTD