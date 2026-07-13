Town Win Behind Closed Doors Friendly

Monday, 13th Jul 2026 10:34 Town got their pre-season fixtures programme under way with a 2-0 victory over National League Southend behind closed doors at Playford Road on Saturday. In a game of two 30-minute halves, Sindre Walle Egeli and Chieo Ogbene were on target with both sides giving minutes to their full squads over the course of the match. Town returned to training a week ago under new boss Gary O’Neil, while the Shrimpers, who now have former Blues midfielder Kieron Dyer in charge, were back a week earlier as their season starts the weekend prior to the Blues’ Premier League campaign. The squad is at Playford Road this week before they travel to La Manga for a training camp from Monday 20th July to Friday 24th July with another behind-closed-doors friendly against local lower league opposition at the end. Their first pre-season friendly open to fans is the game against La Liga side CA Osasuna at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester on Wednesday 29th July (KO 7.45pm). Elsewhere, released Blues forward Conor Chaplin is reportedly close to joining League One Leicester City. Photo: Matchday Images



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Bluearmy_81 added 10:38 - Jul 13

We need 5-6 new faces going into the first team. Less than 6 weeks till Sunderland. Ashton full of shi.te again -24

BerksBlue15 added 10:49 - Jul 13

Bluearmy - how do you know what is or isn't being sorted behind the scenes? It's clearly not this, but imagine Ashton is lining up a move for Bellingham and Kane but it can't go ahead because they're a bit busy in America right now? There's plenty of reasons transfers take longer than we'd all like. Remember how much back and forth there was on Philogene, as an example? Keep the faith. Some more players will arrive and if they don't, we're still £200m richer than we were 12 months ago. 3

Blue_In_Boston added 11:04 - Jul 13

BerksBlue15 why did you bring the £200m richer into it? That is what is wrong with modern day football, why teams are happy to finish fourth to secure Champions League. I don't agree with Bluearmy_81, but it is all about what happens on the pitch, not bank balances. -1

chorltonskylineblue added 11:08 - Jul 13

Conor- Nooooooooooooooooo, not Leicester! But I appreciate he has to look after himself and his family 0

bluelodgeblue added 11:10 - Jul 13

Bluearmy full of s***e as usual! 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 11:14 - Jul 13

Bluearmy how do you know what’s happening behind the scenes?? Flat mates dogs former owner tell you!?? Also tell me WHO Coventry or Hull have signed or any clubs other than spurs have signed as yet? That’s right other than spurs prem teams haven’t been on a signing spree at all and guess why because there’s this big World Cup of football going on at the moment which affects ALL clubs because prem teams know that they are going to be without their bigger stars for few games of the season meaning they cannot let many leave as yet either due to that fact. Stick to fifa 0

Bluearmy_81 added 11:21 - Jul 13

Bluelodge, am I? Bet you were a ‘support the club’ kind of fan when evans was killing us off. I did more than most to get him out. Pipe down -1

ajs83 added 11:31 - Jul 13

Transfer deadline day is Tuesday 1st September. That's 7 weeks tomorrow. 50 days from now. Take a chill pill. 1

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