Keeper Slicker Joins Barnsley On Loan

Monday, 13th Jul 2026 11:08

Blues keeper Cieran Slicker has joined League One Barnsley on loan for the 2026/27 season.

Scotland international Slicker spent the last campaign on loan in League Two with Barnet, making 44 starts for the Bees and impressing.

“After last year, the next step was key for me, and I think this is the perfect step,” the 23-year-old said. “It’s a massive club with a rich history and that’s what I want. I want to play in front of great fans in a stadium like this.”

Tykes head coach Daniel Stendel added: “We're very happy to bring Cieran to Barnsley. He is a goalkeeper with excellent quality, good experience for his age and a strong mentality.

“He has worked in top environments and shown his ability during his loan spell last season.

“Standing at 6ft 3in, he is a commanding presence in the penalty area and a modern goalkeeper who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

“We believe he will fit our style of play very well, be an important player for us and we are excited to work with him.”

Slicker, who has made two starts and one sub appearance for the Blues, all in cup competitions, is contracted until the summer of 2028 having signed from Manchester City in July 2023.

Photo: Matchday Images