Legend Crawford Celebrates 90th Birthday
Monday, 13th Jul 2026 12:51
Town legend Ray Crawford celebrates his 90th birthday today.
Crawford joined the Blues from hometown club Portsmouth in 1958 and was a member of Sir Alf Ramsey’s team which won the old Second Division and First Division titles in 1960/61 and 1961/62 after forging a remarkable strike partnership with Ted Phillips.
Having moved on to Wolves in September 1963 and then West Brom, he rejoined the club in March 1966 for a further three years and was also the side which carried off the Second Division title in 1967/68.
He left for Charlton in March 1969 having become the only player to feature for Town under both Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.
The Blues’ first ever England international during his first spell with the club, winning two caps, scoring twice, Crawford remains the club’s top goalscorer having netted 227 times in 353 appearances.
He has remained a regular visitor to Portman Road for the annual Ex-Players’ Dinner and when Portsmouth have been in Suffolk and has spoken regularly to Town-related media, including Life’s a Pitch TV a couple of years ago.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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