Town Women Sign Striker Timms

Monday, 13th Jul 2026 15:58

Town Women have signed striker Georgia Timms from SWPL champions Hearts.

The 28-year-old originally hails from the Cotswolds but moved to Oxford where she got her career under way with the U’s in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division.

In 2020, she moved on to Lewes, where she made more than 50 times over two years before joining the Jambos in July 2022.

Last season, she won the Edinburgh club’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards as they won the title for the first time, as well as the Golden Boot award having netted 19 times as well as picking up six assists

“I’m so happy to be here,” Timms said. “The club, the direction it’s going in and speaking with the manager [David Wright] and speaking to [women’s technical director Sean [Burt, who previously worked at Hearts], it was the move that I wanted.”



Burt added: “We’re delighted Georgia has chosen to join us. She’s a player we identified quickly that we wanted to bring in this window after being a standout for a number of seasons in Scotland.

“Having worked with her previously and seen first hand her quality and personality, we’ve got no doubt she’ll be a fantastic addition.”

Timms is the third player Town have signed from Hearts this summer following skipper Georgia Hunter and midfielder Jenna Slattery.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images