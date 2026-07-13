O'Neil: Perfect First Two Weeks

Monday, 13th Jul 2026 20:01

New Blues boss Gary O’Neil says his first two weeks at the club couldn’t have gone any better.

O’Neil was appointed Town manager towards the end of June following Kieran McKenna’s departure with pre-season training with the squad getting under way a week ago.

“It’s been brilliant, I’ve loved it,” O’Neil told TownTV in an interview filmed last Wednesday. “I’ve loved the area. I’ve been out for dinner a couple of times with my wife, a couple of times with the coaching staff. Fantastic place. The lads have been great in the last two days as well, training.

“Perfect two weeks, really, nothing could have gone any better. Really enjoyed it and the weather, I love the sun, I’m a big fan of the sun. If it could be like this all year round, I would take it. It’s been warm for the lads and they’re running, but I’ve enjoyed the sun.”

Reflecting on being back in the top flight of English football and his ambitions for the season ahead, he added: “Just really excited to be back in the Premier League and to be at a club with the history that we have and the group that we have.

“The club’s in a fantastic spot, so looking forward to trying to put the next step onto that this season and seeing if we can make sure we maintain Premier League status, firstly, and, secondly, can we even start to aim even higher than that. If we get going and we get going well, then who knows what we can do?”

O’Neil says he had a long to-do list when he took charge, something he says is always the case in his role.

“There was a lot to do, there is still and there will be all the way through the season,” he said. “That is the nature of managing in the Premier League, especially. There’s always a lot to do.

“But I enjoy all of it, everything on the list - the recruitment side, getting to know our players, getting to know all the staff, making sure all the staff around the place know how I work and how much I appreciate everyone at the training ground. They’ve been incredible to me so far and they know that it’s going to be a big team effort this season.

“It’s not just about the players and the coaches, everyone around the first team, around the academy, every point we earn will be a reflection of the work that everyone has done. So it’s important that I get them to feel that with me.

“But it’s just an incredible club. Obviously, the new training ground is nearly under way as well, excited to be moving in there, even though I’ve loved the old one, the old one has been great for the last couple of weeks. People around it have been fantastic. Food’s good.

“It’s been a good two weeks and got a little tour coming up [a week in La Manga from next Monday]. Everyone’s looking forward to as well. So, I’m really, really happy.

“Of course, pre-season is a little bit more calm because there’s not a three points at stake at the end of each week and you get to do some real good work with the players. So let’s see what we can produce.”

“It was nice to be announced a little bit before, but then once I was announced I was busy trying to do stuff and trying to organise, but just keen to get going properly with the players and that’s been great, the last three days.

“They did testing on Monday, a tough single session and gym yesterday and then a big double-session today, the lads worked really hard today.

“Football this morning and then some real tough runs this afternoon, so a real good three-day block. We train again tomorrow, train Friday and then a little training game on Saturday morning [a 2-0 win against Southend]. And that’ll be a great first week.

“In pre-season, you’re looking to lay down some foundations. Don’t injure anyone, if you can. Try and get the group through it and it’s been a real good first few days.”

The Blues still have more than a month before their opening Premier League fixture when Sunderland visit Portman Road on Saturday 22nd August.

O’Neil was asked what his message will be to the players and the supporters ahead of that match.

“To the fans, let’s make sure we enjoy it, because they’ve earned it,” he said. “They spent a long time out of the top flight. I know they were obviously back in it two seasons ago, but a long time supporting the club while it was going through it’s tougher spell and it transitioned.

“So, to get back to this moment again is an incredible achievement and everyone should get to enjoy it and make sure they do enjoy it.

“The players are going to be well prepped. We’re going to work our socks off to make sure that we’re 100 per cent ready for that Sunderland game. I think the players will be ready to go by then, they’ll be itching to get back out there.

“Obviously, a lot of them were involved in the previous Premier League campaign as well and I think they’ll be keen to show that we can do better than that this time.

“So, looking forward to it. I’ve been there as an opposition player, as an opposition coach and they always create an unbelievable atmosphere, so if we can create that again, where the players and the fans are fully in sync and we’re just going after everyone together, I think it could be a real tough place for people to come.”

Photo: TWTD