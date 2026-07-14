Scowcroft: Town Could Strike Gold With Emersonn

Tuesday, 14th Jul 2026 12:02 Former Blues striker James Scowcroft says Town’s signing of Brazilian frontman Emersonn is a gamble but believes they could strike gold with the 21-year-old, who was brought in from Toulouse for an initial £24 million, a new club record fee, a week ago. Scowcroft, 50, who has worked as European scout for Crystal Palace for the last seven years, took a look at Emersonn in action for Toulouse, who he had joined from Turkish club Göztepe in January 2025, earlier this year. “I’ve watched him, I’ve seen him live,” Scowcroft told TWTD. “He’s one who came on the scene in the second half of the season, which they seem to do in French football, players just appear. They haven’t got a TV deal, so they play younger players and Toulouse have always produced good, young players. “This guy came in, I got tipped off about his data and he has a fantastic profile. The talk would be, he’s a strong runner in behind, he can do all the athleticism. “The counter-balance of that is his rawness and technically his first touch isn’t great. He’s got the physicality, he’s got the profile, but is he technically good enough? Who knows? Ipswich could strike gold if it all comes off, but it’s a gamble that other people haven’t been willing to take. But that’s where Ipswich are. “They admitted that when they went up last time that they massively underestimated how physically strong the Premier League is, which it is. “What I’m worried about this time is that they’re just going to sign athletes, whereas actually you need the technical level as well. It’s very hard to get both because those players aren’t on their list, you’re not going to get technically gifted, physical players because they’re at the top. It’s all about the balance. “I would say that Ipswich could strike gold with him. He’s got the physical profile. I’m not quite sure he’s got the technical side, he’s got a lot to improve technically. “A lot of people looked at him and didn’t take the gamble, but it might pay off for Ipswich. We’ll wait and see.” Reflecting on the role a number nine will need to play at Town in the campaign ahead, Scowcroft added: “In the Premier League, for a centre-forward for Ipswich it’s all about getting you up the pitch. His main job will be to get Ipswich transitioned up the football pitch, hold it up, but also stretching behind, winning a throw-in. “Liam Delap did that very well but Liam Delap also added goals. That’s what they’ll be looking for, that kind of centre-forward that can occupy.” Scowcroft says bringing in Gary O’Neil as manager following Kieran McKenna’s departure could prove a wise choice given his previous roles at AFC Bournemouth and Wolves. “Gary O’Neil is a sensible appointment because he’s been at the level where Ipswich are and he’s had success,” he said. “He knows the level. He knows what it’s like to be, from the first game in August, in a staying up battle. He knows what it’s like.” Scowcroft says O’Neil has come from a club which has highly impressive young players. “Strasbourg have the best youngsters in Europe, collectively as a group the best youngsters,” he continued. “The problem he’s got is that they’re not cheap. You’re not going to get anyone from Strasbourg who is below £25 million, most of them will be £30 million.” The former England U21 international says Town would ideally want to get players in quickly so they can be bedded into the squad, but with signings likely to come at a premium at this stage of the transfer window. “The problem Ipswich have got is that they need to get players in now, but the bargains will come at the end of the window,” he continued. “So it’s a case of how long do you hold your nerve. It’s a difficult conundrum. “People will take their time before making their decisions and everybody will want a top price now and those prices will drop in the next six weeks. “You’re trying to build this billion-pound football club but it’s difficult when every window you’re signing seven or eight players. You want to be in a position where you need to sign two players and then you can be more selective, more thoughtful. “But Ipswich are in a cycle at the moment where every transfer window they need loads of players, which happens when you go up and down. “They are going to have to spend a lot of money to get to where they want to get to.” Photo: Matchday Images



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RIPbobby added 12:08 - Jul 14

Classic case of athlete first can we turn them into a top footballer? 0

Cervantes added 12:09 - Jul 14

He does look raw but has speed and physicality. As Scowie says, his first touch isn't great. He looks comfortable with the ball at his feet though and I hope he makes a significant impact. 0

NthQldITFC added 12:10 - Jul 14

Scowy always talks a hell of a lot of sense. 0

BlueBlood90 added 12:19 - Jul 14

Why isn't Scowy working for us yet? 0

chrissmith added 12:19 - Jul 14

We have a lot of good technical footballers - Nunez, Philogene and Clarke, Memheti - all good in tight space, good touch, can strike a ball well.



Having someone with raw physicality up front will hopefully give them more pockets and opportunities to bring that technical quality to bear. So I think a raw athelte is 100% what we need - no point signing a technical striker who is slow or weak or short with all that attacking technical quality buzzing around them.



The most important position where we really need a blend of physical and technical is in central midfield to go next to Azor. 0

ThatMuhrenCross added 12:22 - Jul 14

Physical characteristics, you've either got them or you haven't. Technical characteristics can be trained. He's young. If he works at it and gets good coaching at Ipswich, there's no reason we can't develop that side of his game. 0

poet added 12:22 - Jul 14

An enlightening and eye opening synopsis from James Scowcroft.



A lot obviously depends on scouts recognising the right type of player, but that has to be backed up by the owners.

Waiting may mean we miss out on a few, it’s a gamble, but fortune favours the brave, missing out, could mean the difference between survival and relegation. 0

Broadbent23 added 12:25 - Jul 14

A good article. It is difficult to find a good prospect in the UK in their teens who will develop into a Premier class player without strict control of their lives. Brazilians start playing from an early age and football is their way of a better life. From our recent foray into successful South American loans we need to dig deep into that market. Hopefully in the next four weeks we can find a few more diamonds. 0

RetroBlue added 12:37 - Jul 14

Interesting comments re pricing dropping late in the window ( makes sense really I suppose!)...and explains to me anyway , why were not seeing much activity in the transfer market from us yet. 0

ivandeighton added 12:39 - Jul 14

Ye but look at Egli waste of money 0

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