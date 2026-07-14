Town Women Re-Sign Baker On Loan

Tuesday, 14th Jul 2026 13:36

Town Women have re-signed winger Ava Baker on loan from Birmingham City on loan for the 2026/27 season.

Baker, 20, joined the Blues on loan in January and scored once and assisted twice in nine games as she played a part in Town retaining their WSL2 status.

An England international at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels, Baker came through the youth system at Leicester City and made her debut at 16 and three days.

She later became the Foxes’ youngest-ever goalscorer in a 5-0 League Cup win against Sunderland as she made 27 appearances in all competitions.

Baker moved on to Birmingham City in the summer of 2024, signing a three-year deal

“I’m delighted to be back at Ipswich after a really enjoyable time here last season,” she said.



“The ambition and drive of this club is one of the big reasons which made me want to return and I’m really excited to get going in the new season.”



Town Women’s technical director Sean Burt added: "We’re really pleased to have Ava back with us for the new season. She settled into the group quickly last year and showed exactly what she’s capable of whenever she was called upon.



“Ava is a player with real quality and a fantastic attitude, and she’s someone who is always looking to improve.

“We’re excited to continue working with her and have no doubt she’ll play an important role for us this season.”

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images