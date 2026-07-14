Weir Rejoins Town Women
Tuesday, 14th Jul 2026 16:31
Ipswich Town Women have made their 10th signing of the summer, Kenzie Weir, who was on loan in the second half of last season, joining on a permanent basis following her release by Everton.
Central defender Weir made five appearances and scored in each of the last two home games of the season as the Blues secured their WSL2 status.
The 22-year-old made her Toffees debut in January 2022, signed her first pro deal the following summer and has also had spells on loan at Lewes and Glasgow City, where she was voted Coaches’ Player of the Year.
Warrington-born Weir, the daughter of former Scotland international David Weir, has won Scotland caps at U16, U19 and U23s level, the latter alongside Town defender Megan Wearing, and in April received her first senior call but without making her debut.
“I’m really happy to have returned on a permanent basis having enjoyed my time here last season,” she said.
“Her presence in both penalty boxes played a huge part in our revival towards the end of the campaign, while her experience of being at a WSL1 club also helped drive standards off the pitch and had a real positive influence around the group. It’s fantastic she’s joined us on a permanent basis.”
Weir is the 10th player added to the women’s squad this summer with TWTD having revealed outside investment is close to being confirmed.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
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