Former Loanee Azon Linked With Southampton

Tuesday, 14th Jul 2026 17:45 Former Blues loanee Ivan Azon is reportedly the subject of talks regarding a move to Championship Southampton. Spanish striker Azon, 23, spent last season on loan with Town from Serie A Como, scoring five goals in 20 starts and 20 sub appearances. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saints have opened talks with Como regarding a move with a fee of €9 million-€10 million (£7.7 million-£8.5 million) mooted. Southampton will know all about the frontman having watched the Blues closely ahead of the penultimate fixture of the season at St Mary’s. Azon, who cost Town a €2 million (£1.7 million) loan fee with no option or obligation to buy, is contracted to Como until the summer of 2029. Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



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itfcst added 17:49 - Jul 14

“Watched the blues closely” :) 8

benslifeyt added 17:56 - Jul 14

Jeus 7/8 mil for azon .... como will have their pants down if they get that for him . All fart no poo is my best saying for him. Runs around alot with no end product -1

armchaircritic59 added 17:58 - Jul 14

itfcst, nice one that, wasn't it :) If it does happen though, I wish him all the best, a very likeable guy and never gave less than 100%. 6

jas0999 added 17:58 - Jul 14

£1.7M loan fee?! Just five goals for a striker? Wow.



That’s also a big fee for a striker who can’t seem to score. -2

dirtydingusmagee added 18:07 - Jul 14

Striker ! Pea shooter, very underwhelming .one of the disappoiintments last season imo but good luck to him . -1

Bazza8564 added 18:08 - Jul 14

Wish the guy well, could mature into a steady Championship player but sadly not close to PL 3

RobITFC added 18:08 - Jul 14

Nice guy, worked hard but sadly not quite good enough (yet) , needs longer studs in his boots and FGS take that bandage off!! -1

tetchris added 18:13 - Jul 14

Signing for a club where the manager is under investigation from the FA which could result in a 12 month ban! Probably not a wise move 0

Linkboy13 added 18:17 - Jul 14

Gave his all for the club dispite his limitations can't ask anymore. Some fans need a reality check this is 2026 1or2 million pounds is nothing in football now. 1

BlueySwede added 18:18 - Jul 14

Really liked him, just needed to score more. Wish him well! 1

runningout added 18:20 - Jul 14

Soton know what they are doing when it comes to to recruitment… We had Azon at an early stage.

He will flourish with them 1

Broadbent23 added 18:29 - Jul 14

Unfortunately Azon missed as many as he scored for us. He is not yet the finished striker compared to past forwards who have played for Southampton. They need someone who sneeks up on you like spy. 0

churchmans81 added 18:47 - Jul 14

Bwahahahaha! “Southampton will know all about the frontman having watched the Blues closely ahead of the penultimate fixture of the season at St Mary’s.” Love it. Nicely done!

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