Former Loanee Azon Linked With Southampton
Tuesday, 14th Jul 2026 17:45
Former Blues loanee Ivan Azon is reportedly the subject of talks regarding a move to Championship Southampton.
Spanish striker Azon, 23, spent last season on loan with Town from Serie A Como, scoring five goals in 20 starts and 20 sub appearances.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saints have opened talks with Como regarding a move with a fee of €9 million-€10 million (£7.7 million-£8.5 million) mooted.
Southampton will know all about the frontman having watched the Blues closely ahead of the penultimate fixture of the season at St Mary’s.
Azon, who cost Town a €2 million (£1.7 million) loan fee with no option or obligation to buy, is contracted to Como until the summer of 2029.
Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect
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