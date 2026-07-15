Scotland International Town Women's 11th Signing

Wednesday, 15th Jul 2026 14:45

Town Women have made their 11th signing of the summer, Scotland international right-back Emma Lawton having joined on a three-year permanent deal from SWPL Celtic.

The 24-year-old had been with the Ghirls for the last two seasons, making nearly 50 appearances and netting six goals, and was part of the side which won the Scottish Women’s Cup in 2025/26.

Having been with Celtic as a schoolgirl, she moved onto Partick Thistle where she made her first senior appearances before a move south to Manchester City.

But in 2022, she moved on to Motherwell without having made a senior appearance for the North-East club.

A year later, Lawton returned to Partick before going full circle and moving back to Celtic after one season.

Born in Wishaw, Lawton has won 12 full caps, scoring twice, in addition to caps at U23 levels.

“I wanted a new challenge, and having spoken to Sean [Burt, technical director] and David [Wright, manager], it seems like there's a really good project here,” she said.

“I would describe myself as an athletic and energetic defender who likes to make things happen.

“It felt like the right fit for me at this time in my career and I can't wait to get started.”

Burt added: “We’re thrilled Emma has chosen to join us. Attracting such a standout player on a domestic and international level speaks volumes for our club and we’ve no doubt she’s going to be a fantastic addition.

“An all out attacking full-back, she’s someone we knew instantly we wanted to bring to the club and we think she’ll add a lot in both defensive and attacking phases.”

Lawton is the 11th addition to the women’s squad this summer - and the sixth from a Scottish club - with TWTD having revealed outside investment is close to being confirmed.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images