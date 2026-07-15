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Baggott Joins Millwall
Wednesday, 15th Jul 2026 18:06

Centre-half Elkan Baggott has joined Championship Millwall on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old came through the Blues academy and went on to make seven senior starts and two sub appearances, scoring once.

Born in Bangkok and raised in Colchester, Baggott won 28 full international caps with Indonesia while with the club, scoring twice, and was the first player from that nation to play in the EFL.

While with the Blues, he spent time on loan at King’s Lynn, Gillingham, Cheltenham Town, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool.

“I’m delighted to bring Elkan to the club,” Steve Gallen, Millwall’s director of football, told his club’s official site.

“He’s a player we’ve been tracking for some time now and we’ve followed his development closely - both at Ipswich Town and through his loan spells in the EFL, where he has picked up valuable experience against senior, physical opposition.

“He’s a good age, has a real appetite to improve and fits the profile we look for defensively.

“Elkan comes in to bolster our defensive options in an area that has been a real strength for us in recent seasons and we’re confident he’ll add real competition and quality to that group.

“We’re pleased he’s chosen to join and we’re looking forward to seeing him progress here.”

Photo: Matchday Images



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Bazza8564 added 18:10 - Jul 15
Good lad, hope he does well there.

Has always shown promise but has struggled to keep up with our constant promotions so a permanent at a Championship club is a good place to land.

Good luck fella
1

BlueandTruesince82 added 18:11 - Jul 15
Good move for him, wonder if he'll get enough game time to develop there, hope he does. Good luck Elkan
1

ITFC_1994 added 18:11 - Jul 15
That's a shame, always assumed he would break through at some point with us but guess we need to aim higher!

Good luck to him, Milwall is a very good more for him!

COYB

1

IndependentlyBlue added 18:12 - Jul 15
Pleased for him. Sad that he has gone. Always felt he was just on the verge of breaking through and making a place for himself but never quite did. One incoming then?
1

Jazzy71 added 18:13 - Jul 15
Never given the chance to prove himself other than loans to lower leagues. Always looked comfortable in the cup games I saw him play. Hopefully build a good career at Millwall and we added a buy back clause just in case + a percentage when they sell him
0

blueboy1981 added 18:14 - Jul 15
Another Good Player leaves permanently- I’m not at all sure everyone is sitting comfortably with our current situation ??
Much needs to change - but I assume the Season Ticket take up total is the overriding important factor - it seems anyway !
Bit late now to change your mind.
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