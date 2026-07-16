Ademiluyi Adds to England U20s Caps

Thursday, 16th Jul 2026 10:00

Town Women’s striker Princess Ademiluyi won her fifth England U20s cap as her side beat Colombia on penalties following a 0-0 draw at US Soccer’s new National Training Centre in Fayetteville, Georgia yesterday, ending their training camp.

Ademiluyi, who joined Town on loan from US-based Gotham FC for a year in January, started the game and played the first 74 minutes before being replaced.

The match having ended goalless, the Young Lionessess won the shootout 5-4 to win the friendly mini-tournament.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old, who has scored one goal for the U20s, came on at half-time as the England youngsters drew 1-1 with the US at the same venue.

In addition to the fixtures against national sides, the England squad also played a training game against Apex College while in the US, which they won 3-0, Ademiluyi netting the opening goal.

The camp is the third of four this summer in preparation for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland in September where England are in Group B alongside Brazil, Tanzania and Canada.

Photo: Matchday Images