Chaplin Joins Leicester City

Thursday, 16th Jul 2026 12:03 Released Blues forward Conor Chaplin has joined League One Leicester City on a three-year deal. The 29-year-old scored 55 goals in 127 starts and 47 sub appearances having joined Town for a fee of around £750,000 from Barnsley in the summer of 2021, playing a major role in the League One and subsequent Championship promotions. He spent last season back at local club Portsmouth, where he had begun his career, and his exit at the end of his contract came as no surprise. “I’m very excited to be here,” Chaplin told the Foxes official website. “Leicester City is a massive club with a brilliant fanbase, which has been obvious to me every time I’ve competed against them. “I’m extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to play for this great club, and I will give everything every day to achieve what we set out to. I’ve had some great experiences in my career so far, but there is a lot more I want to achieve. “I like to play with an all-in attitude, energy and a desire to help the team in any way I can. I’m looking forward to showing the supporters what I can bring. “I can’t wait to meet the lads, get out on the training pitch with the manager and his staff to help this team as much as I can.” Photo: Matchday Images



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Monkey_Blue added 12:09 - Jul 16

Can’t think I’ve ever had a reason to hope Leicester do well before… I’ll be hoping for the foxes to go up next season though. 1

Dissboyitfc added 12:10 - Jul 16

Good fit for Connor. Hope he has a cracking season! 2

baxterbasics added 12:15 - Jul 16

Good luck to him, fingers crossed he doesn't come back to haunt us any time soon! 0

Stato added 12:16 - Jul 16

perhaps more members of the band will now follow 0

Bazza8564 added 12:21 - Jul 16

A great servant to ITFC, 3 year deal is excellent reward, good luck Chappers 1

trevski_s added 12:21 - Jul 16

Really good move for Chappers. Is he looking to become the first player to record back to back promotions with 2 seperate clubs? (not sure if this has been done before or not) 1

ThatMuhrenCross added 12:25 - Jul 16

He'll be very pampered at their spa *cough* I mean training ground! Good luck to him, what a signing for League One! 0

ThatMuhrenCross added 12:26 - Jul 16

@baxterbasics - he may come back to haunt our Under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy! 1

dogma added 12:36 - Jul 16

Really pleased for Conor,always gave 100% every time he turn out for the Town.

I wish all the luck. 1

billlm added 12:38 - Jul 16

No town news then 0

ringwoodblue added 12:41 - Jul 16

I wish him every success as he’s a great guy but think he could’ve moved to a lower Championship club. A 3 year deal was probably the deciding factor. 0

prebbs007 added 12:49 - Jul 16

Good luck Chappers. Where’s all these deals we were “well down the road on” MA ???? Or has KMc departure destroyed those ??? 0

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