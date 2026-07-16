Chaplin Joins Leicester City
Thursday, 16th Jul 2026 12:03
Released Blues forward Conor Chaplin has joined League One Leicester City on a three-year deal.
The 29-year-old scored 55 goals in 127 starts and 47 sub appearances having joined Town for a fee of around £750,000 from Barnsley in the summer of 2021, playing a major role in the League One and subsequent Championship promotions.
He spent last season back at local club Portsmouth, where he had begun his career, and his exit at the end of his contract came as no surprise.
“I’m very excited to be here,” Chaplin told the Foxes official website. “Leicester City is a massive club with a brilliant fanbase, which has been obvious to me every time I’ve competed against them.
“I’m extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to play for this great club, and I will give everything every day to achieve what we set out to. I’ve had some great experiences in my career so far, but there is a lot more I want to achieve.
“I like to play with an all-in attitude, energy and a desire to help the team in any way I can. I’m looking forward to showing the supporters what I can bring.
“I can’t wait to meet the lads, get out on the training pitch with the manager and his staff to help this team as much as I can.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 300 bloggers
Gary O’Neil: Operation Survival by DanLyles
It is safe to say that the €5m appointment of Strasbourg’s manager was received with initial disappointment by a sizeable demographic of Town supporters. ‘too safe’, ‘the easy option’ and ‘uninspiring’ were some of the semantics aimed at CEO Mark Ashton.
Kieran McKenna, Gary O'Neil and the Difference Between a Coach and a Builder by Bluetaff
It's been a minute since my last blog and to be honest I hadn't planned on another until a rather enlightening conversation with an old friend.
Between The Lines, Special Edition - We Haven’t Got Super Kieran McKenna by The_Flashing_Smile
Well, I didn't expect or want to write this poem as a bookend to the last season.
Some People Are On the Pitch... by urbanpenguin
My seat for QPR at home was three rows from the back of the West Stand. It offered a perfect view across along the Bobby Robson Stand so as the game went into injury time, I could see the crowd politely and excitedly hold itself back from entering the pitch.
Between The Lines, Champions League Final Edition - PSG Tips by The_Flashing_Smile
PSG 1:1 Arsenal (AET, PSG win 4:3 on pens)
UEFA Champions League Final - 30/05/26
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]