Town Women Make 12th Summer Signing
Thursday, 16th Jul 2026 12:32
Ipswich Town Women have continued their major summer rebuild by signing Tegan McGowan following her departure from WSL side Birmingham City, the 12th addition of the close season.
Winger McGowan, 22, began her career with Chelsea before joining Charlton in July 2022, where she broke into senior football.
Capped by Wales at U18 level and having been called into the senior squad in February 2024 but without winning a cap, McGowan joined Birmingham in 2024, then spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton.
“The club’s ambitions match my own and the style of play suits my game well too,” she said.
As previously reported, Town are close to confirming significant outside investment in the women’s club.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
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