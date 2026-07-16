Town Women Make 12th Summer Signing

Thursday, 16th Jul 2026 12:32

Ipswich Town Women have continued their major summer rebuild by signing Tegan McGowan following her departure from WSL side Birmingham City, the 12th addition of the close season.

Winger McGowan, 22, began her career with Chelsea before joining Charlton in July 2022, where she broke into senior football.

Capped by Wales at U18 level and having been called into the senior squad in February 2024 but without winning a cap, McGowan joined Birmingham in 2024, then spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton.

“The club’s ambitions match my own and the style of play suits my game well too,” she said.



“I know some of the girls here already which helps when joining a new club, and I’m really excited to get to work.”



Town Women’s technical director Sean Burt added: “As soon as we knew Tegan was available this summer, we knew we wanted to bring her to Ipswich.



“She’s a proven player at this level for a number of seasons and we’ve seen first hand at Portman Road just how effective she can be.



“Tegan is another player who will excite fans in wide areas and we’re really looking forward to seeing the impact she can make across the next two years.”

As previously reported, Town are close to confirming significant outside investment in the women’s club.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images