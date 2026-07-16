Town Set to Sign Highly Rated Irish Youngster

Thursday, 16th Jul 2026 15:40

TWTD understands Town are set to sign highly regarded youngster Chris Atherton from Chelsea’s academy, the youngest UK player to have made a senior debut.

Right winger Atherton, 17, will go into the U18s squad once the move is confirmed but is also likely to feature for John McGreal and Chris Casement’s U21s in the season ahead.

Born in Clonmore, Atherton joined Glenavon aged five and made his debut for their first team in the Irish League Cup aged only 13 years and 329 days, making him the youngest player to appear in a senior game in the UK.

Having made 32 appearances, scoring once, for the Lurgan-based club, Atherton moved on to Chelsea’s youth set-up in July 2025, signing a professional deal later in the season, having been linked with the club for a couple of years.

Atherton won Northern Irish caps at U16 and U17 levels before switching allegiance to the Republic of Ireland for whom he has been capped twice.

Town have signed a number of young players from Chelsea’s academy in recent seasons. Left-back Somto Boniface and forward Frankie Runham joined directly, while Tudor Mendel was brought in following a year with Anderlecht.

Jimmy Smith, who moved from coaching the Blues’ U16s to the U18s last season, previously worked at Chelsea and is likely to be familiar with Atherton from his time there.





Photo: TWTD