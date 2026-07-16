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Town Make Fatawu Approach
Thursday, 16th Jul 2026 18:39

Town are understood to have made an approach to Leicester City for Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu.

Blues supporters will be familiar with the 22-year-old from the goal he scored from inside his own half against Town at the King Power Stadium in December.

Fatawu is set to leave the Foxes following their relegation to League One and, as reported by the Daily Telegraph, the Blues have made an approach.

West Ham, Coventry and Besiktas were previously linked with the 32-times-capped Ghana international, who made four sub appearances at the World Cup finals.

Having been with Steadfast and Dreams (loan) in his home country early in his career, left-footed right winger Fatawu joined Sporting Lisbon in 2022.

A loan at Leicester followed in 2023/24 before an option to make that move permanent for an initial £8.5 million was taken that summer, the player signing a five-year deal.

Photo: Matchday Images



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Dennyx4 added 18:43 - Jul 16
Would be a very good addition.
0

Robert_Garrett added 18:44 - Jul 16
We can afford his wages - leicester definitely cannot
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jas0999 added 18:44 - Jul 16
I really like this player. Whether a winger is a priority …. Maybe not. Unless JP is off?

Either way this fits our profile and would in my opinion be a good signing.
1

racingblue added 18:45 - Jul 16
Good player. physical, scored some good goals for Leicester, has played in the prem before. That’ll do for me
2

harrydarbyshire added 18:46 - Jul 16
@Jas0999 He plays on the right hand side
2

Gforce added 18:49 - Jul 16
Always rated him,would be a great signing.
His goal against us,from the half way line was unbelievable.
Definitely an upgrade on our current right wing options.
0

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 19:02 - Jul 16
Yes please.
Although that would then be Fatawu, Burns, McAteer, Sindre and Ogbene !!
0

stiffy501 added 19:06 - Jul 16
Scored against us, now theres a coincidense, seems a requirement before signing lol
0


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