Town Make Fatawu Approach

Thursday, 16th Jul 2026 18:39

Town are understood to have made an approach to Leicester City for Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu.

Blues supporters will be familiar with the 22-year-old from the goal he scored from inside his own half against Town at the King Power Stadium in December.

Fatawu is set to leave the Foxes following their relegation to League One and, as reported by the Daily Telegraph, the Blues have made an approach.

West Ham, Coventry and Besiktas were previously linked with the 32-times-capped Ghana international, who made four sub appearances at the World Cup finals.

Having been with Steadfast and Dreams (loan) in his home country early in his career, left-footed right winger Fatawu joined Sporting Lisbon in 2022.

A loan at Leicester followed in 2023/24 before an option to make that move permanent for an initial £8.5 million was taken that summer, the player signing a five-year deal.

Photo: Matchday Images