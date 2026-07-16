Academy Friendly at Mildenhall Off

Thursday, 16th Jul 2026 19:08

A Town Academy XI is no longer playing a friendly at Mildenhall Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues have pulled out of the match at Recreation Way with the hosts instead arranging a training game with Stanton (KO 3pm, entry free).

A Town Academy XI is still in action at Cambridge City on Friday evening (KO 7.45pm), while the U21s face Chelmsford City at the Dunmow Group Community Stadium on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Photo: Action Images via Reuters