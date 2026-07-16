Keeper Gray Rejoins Phoenix On Loan

Thursday, 16th Jul 2026 20:22

Young Blues keeper Henry Gray has rejoined A-League Wellington Phoenix on loan for the season.

New Zealand U20 international Gray, 21, came through the academy with Phoenix before a spell with New Zealand Central League side Waterside Karori from whom he joined Town after a trial in the summer of 2023.

Mönchengladbach-born Gray, who has been called into the senior All Whites squad on a couple of occasions, spent the second half of last season on loan at Harrogate having previously had spells with Braintree and Chelmsford.

“We’re delighted to have Henry back at the Phoenix,” head coach Chris Greenacre said. “He’s played close to 100 games of first-team football now so will be right up there with any young goalkeeper in the A-League.

“He’s at a fantastic club in Ipswich Town and he’s been on loan to a few clubs and really learnt his trade. “The pressure he was under at Harrogate Town in particular, who were struggling for their survival in League Two, was immense.

“Henry showed some real promise in difficult circumstances and they’ve made him a stronger character, stronger leader and stronger professional, which will benefit us.”

Gray is looking forward to be reunited with one-time Mansfield, Stoke and Tranmere striker Greenacre, who previously coached the New Zealand U20s.

“I worked with Greeny at the FIFA U20 World Cup last September and I loved every single minute of it,” Gray said.

“I left the academy almost as soon as he joined as head coach of the men’s reserves, but I got to work with him properly at the World Cup and all the matches leading up to the tournament.

“I had such a good time training under Greeny and I’m looking forward to playing under him for a full season.”

Gray is also looking forward to working with goalkeeper-coach Paul Gothard, who is also returning to the Phoenix.

“When I found out Goffy was coming back it was a no-brainer to come to Wellington on loan and play a season here,” he added.

“He’s very respected. I’ve worked under him for such a long time. He was my main goalkeeper-coach growing up and he’s pretty much my dad in that department.

“He got me to where I am today and I’ve gone away and worked with some people in England that are excellent goalkeeper coaches, but being able to work with Goffy again is perfect.”

Photo: Matchday Images