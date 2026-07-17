Philogene 'Ready to Leave Town'

Friday, 17th Jul 2026 09:53 Bologna, Roma and Benfica are reportedly among a number of clubs keen on Blues winger Jaden Philogene as speculation regarding his future grows. A fortnight ago, the 24-year-old switched agents, leading to talk that he could move on this summer. Now, according to BBC Sport, the former Hull City and Aston Villa man is “ready to leave” the Blues and is looking to play in Europe with a number of clubs including Bologna, Roma and Benfica interested. Town are said to be aware of his desire to move on and wouldn’t stand in his way. Philogene is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2029 having been signed from Villa for around £20 million in January 2025. Last season, he scored 13 times, including goals in both derby victories over Norwich City. Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



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Cookieboy added 09:56 - Jul 17

He wants to go, get shot ASAP and make a tidy profit 9

Devereuxxx added 09:58 - Jul 17

Great player on his day, and even if he does go his strike against Norwich means he's forever etched into our history books. Could go missing at times, but still a big factor in our promotion last season.



Never felt like he was quite as invested as others, could be down to his relaxed demeanour but if he moves on, I wish him well and hope we reinvest the fee to get in some PL quality players! 6

StringerBell added 09:58 - Jul 17

He's too lightweight for the PL, he proved that last time

Cheerio JP, thanks for the memories (esp Naaarwich), and let's hope we invest the £40m wisely (and quickly) 1

Mariner1974 added 10:00 - Jul 17

Real shame if true. You've just helped get your team up into the premier league,and can make a proper stab at it with a starting position that you were never going to get at Villa. I get it with Omari and Delap, and I get that players have ambition, just a bit sad if after all the stop start hassle of buying him, that when he came good under McKenna, he then jumps ship. He has/ had a great understanding with Leif. Can’t get attached to players anymore! (Or managers) 1

victorysquad added 10:02 - Jul 17

Seems to like moving around, get good money for him and move him on if he wants out. 3

BlueMoon added 10:03 - Jul 17

Not great that this is out in the public domain - won't help out ability to get best price for him.



Does anyone know exactly why he wants to leave?



On balance, as other have said, maybe not physical enough for what the Prem is now. 'Should' make a profit which will be good for SCR and hopefully sign Fatawu who I think can play on both wings and is more physical to boot. -2

michael_ayers added 10:05 - Jul 17

What a change to see a sensible comment like the one from Devereuxxx.

Sum's Philogene up exactly, although I was impressed with how his work rate increased last season.

Overall, will be a miss when we are looking for quality, but we need everyone up for a fight for survival, not looking over their shoulder for a move! 1

Linkboy13 added 10:10 - Jul 17

Agee with most people not Premier league quality hasn't developed physically to cope with the demands of the Premier league and i fear will be injured a lot of the time. Because of this would be delighted to get 20 million for him. 0

Benji1611 added 10:12 - Jul 17

Don't let the media fool you, this could just be imaginary hype for clicks or maybe the agent wants to see what comes back. The same BBC article says he's back in training with an impressive attitude. Buuut, he'd cost £50m given what we've seen this transfer window, so that'd be alright too 1

tivo added 10:13 - Jul 17

Let him go. Heads not here. 0

Jazzy71 added 10:13 - Jul 17

We don't want another situation like Hutchinson last year. If he wants out then get the deal done. £40M+ would be nice profit.to re-invest. On his day looks great, but does seem to sulk and not try when things not going to well. Need a replacement with Clarke as back up . 0

muccletonjoe added 10:15 - Jul 17

Ok then. Off you go. Will be remembered for that local Derby goal and that is for sure. 1

Robert_Garrett added 10:17 - Jul 17

If he wants to go then sell him for big money and invest in somebody that wants to play for the shirt. Like others before him they are never the same player quality after they leave cos they have got a bea in their bonnet that the grass is greener elsewhere. Good Luck Jadon, god speed and goodbye. 0

trevski_s added 10:18 - Jul 17

Great talent and like others have said, he will always be remembered for his goal against Naarwich. For me though i've always prefered Clarke over Jaden and to me (very much like Delap) was always in it for himself. Lets move him on, get the money (at least 40 mill) and probably get a more players with that money made 1

WalkRules added 10:20 - Jul 17

A shame as he has been brilliant for the team throughout the last season. Having watched all of the PL games he played when joining us he did however seem to struggle a little against the more physical players in that league - but having just joined and not playing on his preferred side I was prepared to give him a bit of a pass. Would have been good to watch this coming season play out.



I fear a post like this may turn people against him (wrongly as he gave his all last season) but for Phil to post something like this it must contain some truth. It MAY also explain some of the links around new wingers - no harm in preparing and the club could even be saying they will not stand in his way as long as a replacement is sorted to play alongside Jack.



If he does go then thanks for everything and best wishes for the future - if any of us looked to progress with a new job i'm certain people would all wish us well also. I really do hope it is abroad however as it would hurt to see him line up against us. We still have that to look forward to with Omari sadly. 0

Marcus added 10:21 - Jul 17

@BlueMoon - agents circulate stories like this to promote the availability of players. They want the highest fees and wages so they get the best commission. These are crafted leaks, not plonking on the public domain. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 10:25 - Jul 17

I would imagine new agents and money are strong factors in this potential move. If we get the Leicester boy in, who seems a lot more robust, I think this would be a good deal for both parties. Thanks for the memories, though, Jaden. 0

darkhorse28 added 10:25 - Jul 17

He reminds me of JET, v talented but the grass is always greener, pretty dysfunctional in terms of getting the very best out of himself. Has all the ability in the world. Doesn’t have the mentality to be the very best. Emry was 100% right.



How we do recruitment is 2/10 at best… where’s the profiling, where’s the strategy, it’s just chaos. If we can’t retain talent when we and they are successful, the problem isn’t the player. It’s 100% the recruitment process and people.



There’s zero long term vision or planning around how we recruit. Zero scrutiny and detail, everyone knew he’d had more clubs than the Masters for a reason!



Phil hasn’t changed, he’s the same profile he always was. Ashton simply isn’t 1% good enough at this level…, school boy stuff. None of our competition operate like this. Bournemouth sell, but on their terms at the right time, from positions of strength, they’d have been three steps ahead of this and never signed him.



Signing players because they played well against you in the EFL was never working at this level, it’s a whole new world and Ashton is lost. Completely lost relative to the competition.



The happy clappers need to wake up and soon.., our 25 is really poor at this standard, this is technically our most talented player, and we’ve spent £24 million on a player Scowy says he and everyone else looked at, and determined he didn’t have the quality for this level.



Why did we happy clap ONE MAN alone having the keys to the castle.



No club operates like this in 2026, I know we were success starved, but McKenna gave us TWO wonderful opportunities, Ashtons vanity, in thinking he’s a transfer guru, killed the first dead, I think this time his ego and vanity are putting the final nails in what will be a memorable season, for all the wrong reasons, if we don’t sign proven quality, very soon.



And league one players are not the answer. Unless that’s where Ashton wants to be, and I strongly suspect him knowing he’s not good enough, is a huge part of the issue.



Two generational opportunities, and one brummie ego cut us off at the knees. We likely don’t get a third chance. But at least we’re not playing Morecombe hey.



All we needed was owners that held Mark to account, and built a team around him that mitigated his obvious failures.



In many ways, it’s not on Mark. He’s not the money in the room and should have had more scrutiny.



22 points, it’s wasn’t a clue or a red flag, it was a 38 episode long Greek tragedy on his failings and shortcomings, none of which have been addressed. Not a single one. If Mark is the problem, Mark likely isn’t the solution.



That’s on the owners. 0

ashp19 added 10:26 - Jul 17

Whilst he's done alright for us and had his moments, I never got the feeling from him that he was 100% town. Good player on his day and wish him luck all the same should this be the case. 0

Barty added 10:31 - Jul 17

Darkhorse28. Try to keep your posts to less than 4 million words please. -1

Jugsy added 10:40 - Jul 17

Happy for him to go - rarely seemed like he wanted to be here and whilst he contributed, it felt like he used too much energy on wining rather than chasing back and helping the team. A talent, yes, but mentality was lacking for me. Very telling to see most posters on here feel the same.



Darkhorse - agree with the JET sentiment. The rest, i'm not so sure on. The club have set transfer criteria for long term success and that's going to eliminate players from the possible pool. Not being able to retain talent is a challenge many clubs face when more established teams rock up, it's been ever thus. Richard Wright, Kieran Dyer, etc all left when the club were in a good place and competing.



0

Bob1966 added 10:41 - Jul 17

Never fit to wear an Ipswich shirt get rid asap

Another rubbish Ashton signing as is being played out again with the signing of an unproven player in Emerson 0

Saxonblue74 added 10:42 - Jul 17

He'll be gone soon, I had no doubt about that the second I read the article about him signing up with a new parasite. As others have suggested, good player on his day but perhaps not 100% with us. An ego greater than his ability perhaps. 0

IT_since_75 added 10:42 - Jul 17

A new agent trying to impress his client…no worries, we have wingers coming out of our ears…maybe JP doesn’t fancy his chances back in the Prem! 0

billlm added 10:43 - Jul 17

Probably to lightweight for the premier league, but I did use to like his defensive work,, very good on his day, 0

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