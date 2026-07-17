Town Make Bid For Dutch Keeper

Friday, 17th Jul 2026 10:51

Town have made an offer to Volendam for goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen, according to a Dutch report.

Van Oevelen, 22, was first mentioned in connection with the Blues by local media in the Netherlands a fortnight ago when FC Twente and Werder Bremen were also said to be keen.

Now, according to Voetbal International, the Blues have made a first bid for the Zaandam-born glovesman ahead of Valencia. However, the offer is said to be below the Eredivisie side’s valuation with the clubs continuing talks.

De Telegraaf, has subsequently reported that the bid was €3 million (£2.55 million).

Volendam are said to want €4 million (£3.4 million) with the Blues keen to get a deal done so the keeper can join the training camp in Spain next week.

Valencia are claimed to have already agreed five-year personal terms with the player but with Volendam still to receive a bid.

Van Oevelen, who is 6ft 6in tall, has been with Volendam, Arnold Muhren’s hometown club where he began his career, since joining them from Amsterdamsche FC in 2021.

He established himself as the club’s number one in 2024/25 as they won the Eerste Divisie title and then impressed in his first full campaign in the top flight last season.

Given his lack of experience, Van Oevelen seems unlikely to be viewed as a first-choice for the campaign ahead but a back-up to a more senior keeper with talks having taken place with Newcastle regarding former Town academy schoolboy Nick Pope.

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