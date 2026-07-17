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Town Make Bid For Dutch Keeper
Friday, 17th Jul 2026 10:51

Town have made an offer to Volendam for goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen, according to a Dutch report.

Van Oevelen, 22, was first mentioned in connection with the Blues by local media in the Netherlands a fortnight ago when FC Twente and Werder Bremen were also said to be keen.

Now, according to Voetbal International, the Blues have made a first bid for the Zaandam-born glovesman ahead of Valencia. However, the offer is said to be below the Eredivisie side’s valuation with the clubs continuing talks.

De Telegraaf, has subsequently reported that the bid was €3 million (£2.55 million).

Volendam are said to want €4 million (£3.4 million) with the Blues keen to get a deal done so the keeper can join the training camp in Spain next week.

Valencia are claimed to have already agreed five-year personal terms with the player but with Volendam still to receive a bid.

Van Oevelen, who is 6ft 6in tall, has been with Volendam, Arnold Muhren’s hometown club where he began his career, since joining them from Amsterdamsche FC in 2021.

He established himself as the club’s number one in 2024/25 as they won the Eerste Divisie title and then impressed in his first full campaign in the top flight last season.

Given his lack of experience, Van Oevelen seems unlikely to be viewed as a first-choice for the campaign ahead but a back-up to a more senior keeper with talks having taken place with Newcastle regarding former Town academy schoolboy Nick Pope.

Photo: IMAGO/Orange Pictures via Reuters Connect



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darkhorse28 added 11:00 - Jul 17
Looks like GON doesn’t fancy Pope, great news, we need talent with a re sale value, that we can build around long term, some vision. Someone hungry to prove themselves and grow with us.

Ashton does recruitment like me on FM after a beer, it’s all emotional, his list of Pope, Wilson etc it’s so so basic, so poor, even our new guy, every club has looked at him and he’s here because they all decided he’s not good enough, that’s not how any successful side recruits.

We’ve just can’t get ahead on recruitment. It’s 100% on the man who made sure it was 100% on him.
-9

blues1 added 11:09 - Jul 17
Darkhorse28. Yet again the same old bs from you. Try getting ur facts right. You do relaise, thst tgd only part Ashton plays in transfers, is the financial side of things. Fees, contracts. Has nothing to do with the selection of which players we look to sign. So stop posting bs. Also, try reading the story. Clearly says this keeper is unlikely to be seen as 1st choice. So clearly not a case of him instead of Pope, unless Walton is gonna be number 1. Just for once, try just posting something without tge constant attack of Ashton. Some1 who, without him, we wouldnt, as a,club we wouldnt be where we are today.
7

Robert_Garrett added 11:22 - Jul 17
This kind of diversion means the target is somebody else so until the deal is over the line I dont believe anything. A couple of dutchmen from FC Twente mould would benefit our Premier League survival bid.
1

BlueNomad added 11:31 - Jul 17
Darkhorse, why do you bother?
4

benslifeyt added 11:42 - Jul 17
i would take a guess and say maybe the pope deal is off ... if we are looking at other keepers
0

Bazza8564 added 11:58 - Jul 17
Bens, I believe Popes medical was 2 weeks ago and it's sitting waiting for Newcastle to sign their number 1. Suspect a lot of deals are held up waiting for the chains to develop
0

tractorboybig added 12:07 - Jul 17
surely this is the LAST position we need worry about
0

GTRKing added 12:09 - Jul 17
I would 100% stick with Walton & spend in other areas
0

TheresOnly1JimmyJuan added 12:09 - Jul 17
I think darkhorse is trying to say is "bring back Marcus Evans and league 1 football"
0

Dubchief added 12:13 - Jul 17
Out of all of the GKs we have been linked to this summer this is the one I was less thrilled about, only 3 clean sheets last season in a team that ended up getting relegated, maybe the aim is to sign a back up here to replace Palmer who will likely get an offer from elsewhere. We should be going for the 6 foot 8 Dutch GK that we were linked with as our first choice, he looks premier league ready with a whopping 21 clean sheets last season.
0

GTRKing added 12:14 - Jul 17
Dark horse sounds like a Ford Mustang lol

This is a good deal for backup happy with it
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benslifeyt added 12:15 - Jul 17
Ahh okay thanks for clearing that up i didnt know :) @bazza8564
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Dubchief added 12:17 - Jul 17
Bazza that would make perfect sense with regards to Pope, encouraging that the medical took place, I hadn’t realised that. I think with Pope the biggest stumbling block was going to be the wage, he is on a very good deal at Newcastle, but has openly said he would take a cut and instead structure pay with performance related bonuses which sound like decent business. Get the Ipswich supporting lad in I’d say, we know he had the experience and quality. :)
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