Town in Talks With Free Agent Japanese International
Friday, 17th Jul 2026 12:50
TWTD understands Town are in talks with free agent Japanese international Hidemasa Morita.
The 31-year-old left Sporting Lisbon at the end of last season, looking to move away from Portugal.
Morita has been keen to find a Premier League club with Leeds United linked, but with French moves also believed to have been on the table.
The defensive midfielder was born in Takatsuki, Osaka and was with Ryutsu Keizai University during his college career.
In 2018, 5ft 10in tall Morita moved on to Kawasaki Frontale with whom he won the J-League title, before a switch to Portuguese Primeira Lig side Santa Clara in January 2021.
Eighteen months later, he joined Sporting, where he has made 166 appearances, scoring 11 times and picking up 16 assists.
For Japan, he has won 40 caps, scoring six goals. He was in the squad for the 2022 World Cup finals but was left out of the party for this summer’s tournament.
If the deal is completed, Morita would be the first Japanese player to represent the Blues.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 300 bloggers
Gary O’Neil: Operation Survival by DanLyles
It is safe to say that the €5m appointment of Strasbourg’s manager was received with initial disappointment by a sizeable demographic of Town supporters. ‘too safe’, ‘the easy option’ and ‘uninspiring’ were some of the semantics aimed at CEO Mark Ashton.
Kieran McKenna, Gary O'Neil and the Difference Between a Coach and a Builder by Bluetaff
It's been a minute since my last blog and to be honest I hadn't planned on another until a rather enlightening conversation with an old friend.
Between The Lines, Special Edition - We Haven’t Got Super Kieran McKenna by The_Flashing_Smile
Well, I didn't expect or want to write this poem as a bookend to the last season.
Some People Are On the Pitch... by urbanpenguin
My seat for QPR at home was three rows from the back of the West Stand. It offered a perfect view across along the Bobby Robson Stand so as the game went into injury time, I could see the crowd politely and excitedly hold itself back from entering the pitch.
Between The Lines, Champions League Final Edition - PSG Tips by The_Flashing_Smile
PSG 1:1 Arsenal (AET, PSG win 4:3 on pens)
UEFA Champions League Final - 30/05/26
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]