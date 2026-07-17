Town in Talks With Free Agent Japanese International

Friday, 17th Jul 2026 12:50 TWTD understands Town are in talks with free agent Japanese international Hidemasa Morita. The 31-year-old left Sporting Lisbon at the end of last season, looking to move away from Portugal. Morita has been keen to find a Premier League club with Leeds United linked, but with French moves also believed to have been on the table. The defensive midfielder was born in Takatsuki, Osaka and was with Ryutsu Keizai University during his college career. In 2018, 5ft 10in tall Morita moved on to Kawasaki Frontale with whom he won the J-League title, before a switch to Portuguese Primeira Lig side Santa Clara in January 2021. Eighteen months later, he joined Sporting, where he has made 166 appearances, scoring 11 times and picking up 16 assists. For Japan, he has won 40 caps, scoring six goals. He was in the squad for the 2022 World Cup finals but was left out of the party for this summer’s tournament. If the deal is completed, Morita would be the first Japanese player to represent the Blues. Photo: Imago Images Sports



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poet added 12:53 - Jul 17

I like the sound of this guy. 0

ruds added 12:56 - Jul 17

Hidemasa seeks Ipswich!!!



Masamo 2.0 0

jas0999 added 13:06 - Jul 17

Would be a good signing …..experience. 1

Bazza8564 added 13:07 - Jul 17

Certainly need another 6, let's hope his happens 0

Rimsy added 13:08 - Jul 17

What's not to like. No fees involved and we could use some experienced older heads in the squad. 2

Gforce added 13:08 - Jul 17

A very experienced 40 cap international and on a free,what's not to like.

Get it done ! 3

thorpedo added 13:10 - Jul 17

Will be sushi shame if we miss out on him now..... 0

FlittonBlue added 13:13 - Jul 17

I'm turning Japanese

I think I'm turning Japanese

I really think so



Theres the obvious chant for ya! -1

dubblue added 13:14 - Jul 17

Not overly excited but if it’s a free signing go for it, could bring some useful experience 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 13:15 - Jul 17

This is a good link imo. Plenty of experience, played CL football, international football. Good player, free transfer. Exactly the sort of sensible business that also allows us to be more dynamic elsewhere 1

Litfc00 added 13:26 - Jul 17





https://ibb.co/cS5SpDSj Would be a sensible signing. Isn’t the most mobile but offers lots of value on the ball and is decent defensively. Two year deal would be perfect but image the player is looking for a 3 year deal. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 13:28 - Jul 17

Top flight experience ✔️

Spent most his career at successful big clubs ✔️

International experience ✔️

European experience ✔️

Partner for Matusiwa ✔️

I now await the fifa managers like Darkhorse and Bluebore to come on here and tell us why he’s crap, they’re not excited by him, we shouldn’t sign him and how it’s all Ashtons fault. 2

Bazza8564 added 13:35 - Jul 17

Beattie....you still not blocked him :) 1

ThaiBlue added 13:38 - Jul 17

Get him in the Japanese players I've seenhim in the uk always give 100% all decent 2 no brainer 0

benslifeyt added 13:44 - Jul 17

Take that . Yes 0

DeliasMashedPotato added 13:46 - Jul 17

First brazillian and first japanese players. We are massive. Glad we are trying a different approach this time round 0

tractorboybig added 13:46 - Jul 17

no one has ever heard of him yet they all think he is ideal??? 0

Blue_Heath added 13:48 - Jul 17

Love this, sign him up 0

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