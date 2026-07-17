Town Agree Fee For Volendam Keeper

Friday, 17th Jul 2026 18:22

Town have agreed a fee for Volendam keeper Kayne van Oevelen, according to a report in the Netherlands.

Van Oevelen, 22, was first mentioned in connection with the Blues by local Dutch media a fortnight ago with news that a €3 million (£2.55 million) bid had been turned down emerging this morning.

Now, according to De Telegraaf, a €4 million (£3.4 million) fee plus a sell-on has been accepted. The figure is the highest initial fee the Dutch club has ever received.

The player is yet to agree personal terms - a five-year deal had been provisionally agreed with Valencia but with the La Liga side not having had an offer accepted by Volendam - but this is not expected to be an issue.

Van Oevelen, who is 6ft 6in tall, has been with Volendam, Arnold Muhren’s hometown club where he began his career, since joining them from Amsterdamsche FC in 2021.

He established himself as the club’s number one in 2024/25 as they won the Eerste Divisie title and then impressed in his first full campaign in the Eredivisie, the top flight of Dutch football, last season, despite his side’s relegation.

Given his lack of experience, Van Oevelen won’t be viewed as a first-choice for the campaign ahead but a back-up to more senior keepers with talks having taken place with Newcastle regarding former Town academy schoolboy Nick Pope, while a loan to a Championship club is also understood to be under consideration.

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