Town Fatawu Bid Rejected

Friday, 17th Jul 2026 18:55 Leicester City are reported to have rejected Town’s first offer for Ghana international winger Abdul Fatawu. Yesterday, news broke that the Blues are targeting the 22-year-old, who is set to leave the Foxes following their relegation to League One. According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Town have now had an initial offer rebuffed but with talks continuing between the clubs. TWTD can confirm that the Blues have made an approach for Fatawu, who scored a goal from his own half in the game between the sides at the King Power Stadium last season. West Ham, Coventry and Besiktas were previously linked with the 32-times-capped Ghana international, who made four sub appearances at this summer’s World Cup finals. Having been with Steadfast and Dreams (loan) in his home country early in his career, left-footed right winger Fatawu joined Sporting Lisbon in 2022, playing alongside Japanese midfielder Hidemasa Morita, who earlier today we revealed is in talks with the Blues. A loan at Leicester followed in 2023/24 before an option to make that move permanent for an initial £8.5 million was taken that summer, the player signing a five-year deal. Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Counagoal added 18:58 - Jul 17

Hope Leicester don’t have our pants down as much as they did with Mcateer! 0

Gforce added 19:02 - Jul 17

I guess we've offered between 10-15 million, hopefully we can get this deal over line,this weekend.

Great we are stealing Leicesters best players,after all their cheating on ffp in recent year's.

0

BlueSwede added 19:03 - Jul 17

Why not try to get Janick Vestergaard as well from Leicester. Free agent now and would be a good addition to the team.

And speaking of free agents, why not check with John Stones. A longshot and will probably not come, but nothing to lose by asking. -3

londonben added 19:16 - Jul 17

BlueSwede - think Vestergaard been genuinely awful for them for a while, and is 33. But apart from that, he’s just had his contract terminated by mutual consent. 4

armchaircritic59 added 19:20 - Jul 17

Hardly a surprise, happens more times than not. Clubs and agents wanting to squeeze every last drop of blood from the stone. And then the player himself has to want to come here. If it happens fine, if not, we move on. 2

blueoxford added 19:22 - Jul 17

Leicester fans highly critical of Vestergaard and can’t wait to get rid of him.. 0

blueoutlook added 19:34 - Jul 17

Good, this guy isn’t good enough for the Premier League. Move on. -2

tetchris added 19:50 - Jul 17

All these wingers! What we need is someone who is on the end of crosses into the box etc! Strikers Ashton !!! 0

TownSupporter added 20:00 - Jul 17

Just don't let us get our pants pulled down. 0

Steelmonkey added 20:00 - Jul 17

Well if Philogene is going we need a replacement. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments