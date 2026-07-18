U21s in Friendly Action at Chelmsford
Saturday, 18th Jul 2026 10:20
Town’s U21s get their pre-season friendly programme under way this afternoon when they face National League South Chelmsford City at their Dunmow Group Community Stadium (KO 3pm).
The game is the first of a double-header with the Clarets’ women’s side in action against Clapton CFC in a 5.15pm kick-off.
Last night, a Town U18s side played their opening friendly, losing 3-0 at Cambridge City having fielded a different XI in each half.
U18s first half: Bentley, Barry, Ologho, Brown, Hammond, Stewart, Ambrose, Buskell, Ladegbaye Enkotosia, Adetiba.
U18s second half: Wreford, Yurevich, Ness, Felicio, Olawole, Adebayo, Conneely, Msabah, Brentnall, Olakazim, Pedder.
A full list of Town’s pre-season fixtures can be found here.
Photo: TWTD
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