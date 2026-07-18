Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s in Friendly Action at Chelmsford
Saturday, 18th Jul 2026 10:20

Town’s U21s get their pre-season friendly programme under way this afternoon when they face National League South Chelmsford City at their Dunmow Group Community Stadium (KO 3pm).

The game is the first of a double-header with the Clarets’ women’s side in action against Clapton CFC in a 5.15pm kick-off.

Last night, a Town U18s side played their opening friendly, losing 3-0 at Cambridge City having fielded a different XI in each half.

U18s first half: Bentley, Barry, Ologho, Brown, Hammond, Stewart, Ambrose, Buskell, Ladegbaye Enkotosia, Adetiba.

U18s second half: Wreford, Yurevich, Ness, Felicio, Olawole, Adebayo, Conneely, Msabah, Brentnall, Olakazim, Pedder.

A full list of Town’s pre-season fixtures can be found here.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026