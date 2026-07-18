U21s Beaten at Chelmsford

Saturday, 18th Jul 2026 19:42

Town’s U21s were beaten 2-0 by National League South Chelmsford City in their opening pre-season friendly at the Dunmow Group Community Stadium this afternoon.

The Essex side took the lead on 34 via an own goal, before Jack Barham added a second on the hour.

U21s: Williamson (Barrett 46), Boakye-King (Barry 60), Lewis (Ologho 69), Shabazz-Edwards (Olawole 69), Wilkinson (Hammond 46), Compton (Sains 46), Mendel (Trialist 46), Wood (Stewart 67), Eldred (Eze 46), Runham (Nicolaou 67), Fletcher (Pitts 46).

Photo: TWTD