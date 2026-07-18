Van Oevelen Agrees Personal Terms

Saturday, 18th Jul 2026 22:02

Volendam keeper Kayne van Oevelen has agreed a five-year deal with the Blues and is set to undergo a medical on Sunday.

On Friday, the Blues agreed a €4 million (£3.4 million) fee plus a 10 per cent sell-on the the Dutch side for the 22-year-old.

The 6ft 6in tall keeper travelled to England on Saturday to talk terms with a contract which runs to the summer of 2031 having been agrees, according to De Telegraaf.

A medical is set to take place on Sunday and assuming all goes to plan, Van Oevelen will join his new teammates when they fly to La Manga for their pre-season training camp on Monday.

Van Oevelen has been with Volendam, Arnold Muhren’s hometown club where he began his career, since joining them from Amsterdamsche FC in 2021.

He established himself as the club’s number one in 2024/25 as they won the Eerste Divisie title and then impressed in his first full campaign in the Eredivisie, the top flight of Dutch football, last season despite his side’s relegation.

Given his lack of experience, Van Oevelen won’t be viewed as a first-choice for the campaign ahead but a back-up to more senior keepers with talks having taken place with Newcastle regarding former Town academy schoolboy Nick Pope, while a loan to a Championship club is also understood to be under consideration.

Photo: IMAGO/Orange Pictures via Reuters Connect