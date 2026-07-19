Town 'Make Bid' For Second Dutch Keeper

Sunday, 19th Jul 2026 11:57

Town have made a bid for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise keeper Kjell Scherpen, according to a report in the Netherlands.

The Blues played down interest in the 26-year-old when approached by TWTD early in the transfer window, but the link re-emerged just over a week ago.

Now, according to AD.nl, Town have made a bid for Scherpen with discussions ongoing between the clubs and an accord expected to be reached.

The Blues are already close to signing one Dutch keeper, Kayne van Oevelen, with a fee set with his club Volendam and five-year personal terms agreed.

However, the 22-year-old isn’t viewed as a first-choice initially and will either be a back-up or sent out on loan to the Championship for the season ahead.

Town have been targeting a more experienced number one with Newcastle’s Nick Pope, a former Town academy schoolboy, having been the subject of talks.

Emmen-born Scherpen had been with Brighton & Hove Albion for four years until last summer, spending spells on loan at Oostende, Vitesse and Sturm Graz making one senior appearance for the Seagulls in the FA Cup.

The 6ft 9in tall keeper, who was capped by the Netherlands at U19 and U21 levels, joined Union SG - Brighton’s sister club - on a permanent basis in July last year for £4.2 million and enjoyed an impressive season as his side finished second in the Belgian Pro League and won the Belgian Cup.

The Town squad, who drew 2-2 with Cambridge United in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road on Friday, Chuba Akpom scoring both goals, travel to La Manga for their training camp on Monday.

Photo: BELGA via Reuters Connect