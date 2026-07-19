Town 'Make Bid' For Second Dutch Keeper
Sunday, 19th Jul 2026 11:57
Town have made a bid for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise keeper Kjell Scherpen, according to a report in the Netherlands.
The Blues played down interest in the 26-year-old when approached by TWTD early in the transfer window, but the link re-emerged just over a week ago.
Now, according to AD.nl, Town have made a bid for Scherpen with discussions ongoing between the clubs and an accord expected to be reached.
The Blues are already close to signing one Dutch keeper, Kayne van Oevelen, with a fee set with his club Volendam and five-year personal terms agreed.
However, the 22-year-old isn’t viewed as a first-choice initially and will either be a back-up or sent out on loan to the Championship for the season ahead.
Town have been targeting a more experienced number one with Newcastle’s Nick Pope, a former Town academy schoolboy, having been the subject of talks.
Emmen-born Scherpen had been with Brighton & Hove Albion for four years until last summer, spending spells on loan at Oostende, Vitesse and Sturm Graz making one senior appearance for the Seagulls in the FA Cup.
The 6ft 9in tall keeper, who was capped by the Netherlands at U19 and U21 levels, joined Union SG - Brighton’s sister club - on a permanent basis in July last year for £4.2 million and enjoyed an impressive season as his side finished second in the Belgian Pro League and won the Belgian Cup.
The Town squad, who drew 2-2 with Cambridge United in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road on Friday, Chuba Akpom scoring both goals, travel to La Manga for their training camp on Monday.
Photo: BELGA via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 300 bloggers
Gary O’Neil: Operation Survival by DanLyles
It is safe to say that the €5m appointment of Strasbourg’s manager was received with initial disappointment by a sizeable demographic of Town supporters. ‘too safe’, ‘the easy option’ and ‘uninspiring’ were some of the semantics aimed at CEO Mark Ashton.
Kieran McKenna, Gary O'Neil and the Difference Between a Coach and a Builder by Bluetaff
It's been a minute since my last blog and to be honest I hadn't planned on another until a rather enlightening conversation with an old friend.
Between The Lines, Special Edition - We Haven’t Got Super Kieran McKenna by The_Flashing_Smile
Well, I didn't expect or want to write this poem as a bookend to the last season.
Some People Are On the Pitch... by urbanpenguin
My seat for QPR at home was three rows from the back of the West Stand. It offered a perfect view across along the Bobby Robson Stand so as the game went into injury time, I could see the crowd politely and excitedly hold itself back from entering the pitch.
Between The Lines, Champions League Final Edition - PSG Tips by The_Flashing_Smile
PSG 1:1 Arsenal (AET, PSG win 4:3 on pens)
UEFA Champions League Final - 30/05/26
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]