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Town 'Make Bid' For Second Dutch Keeper
Sunday, 19th Jul 2026 11:57

Town have made a bid for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise keeper Kjell Scherpen, according to a report in the Netherlands.

The Blues played down interest in the 26-year-old when approached by TWTD early in the transfer window, but the link re-emerged just over a week ago.

Now, according to AD.nl, Town have made a bid for Scherpen with discussions ongoing between the clubs and an accord expected to be reached.

The Blues are already close to signing one Dutch keeper, Kayne van Oevelen, with a fee set with his club Volendam and five-year personal terms agreed.

However, the 22-year-old isn’t viewed as a first-choice initially and will either be a back-up or sent out on loan to the Championship for the season ahead.

Town have been targeting a more experienced number one with Newcastle’s Nick Pope, a former Town academy schoolboy, having been the subject of talks.

Emmen-born Scherpen had been with Brighton & Hove Albion for four years until last summer, spending spells on loan at Oostende, Vitesse and Sturm Graz making one senior appearance for the Seagulls in the FA Cup.

The 6ft 9in tall keeper, who was capped by the Netherlands at U19 and U21 levels, joined Union SG - Brighton’s sister club - on a permanent basis in July last year for £4.2 million and enjoyed an impressive season as his side finished second in the Belgian Pro League and won the Belgian Cup.

The Town squad, who drew 2-2 with Cambridge United in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road on Friday, Chuba Akpom scoring both goals, travel to La Manga for their training camp on Monday.

Photo: BELGA via Reuters Connect



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NITFC added 12:04 - Jul 19
Blimey, we'll soon have nearly as many goalkeepers as we have wingers
2

dirtydingusmagee added 12:08 - Jul 19
O'Neil gonna build a wall, formation will be interesting lol.
0

Gforce added 12:13 - Jul 19
Sounds decent,I wouldn't imagine this guy would be happy being number 2,so maybe the Pope deal is off ?
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Wickets added 12:15 - Jul 19
Walt long term injury only a rumour but if he doesn't go to training camp maybe something in it .
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jas0999 added 12:25 - Jul 19
I do wonder whether GON was less than impressed with Pope … to be fair if the reported fee is anywhere near £15M and wages £100K per week, for a 34 year old, then I’m not at all surprised.
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