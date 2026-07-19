Tottenham Coach Lewis Set to Join Town Staff
Sunday, 19th Jul 2026 14:18
Tottenham Hotspur first-team academy transition coach Stuart Lewis is set to join Town’s coaching staff.
Lewis, 38, moved to the senior set-up at Spurs last summer under Thomas Frank having previously been their U18s coach after rejoining the North Londoners’ academy, where he had previously been a young player, in 2019.
He continued in the role, in which he oversaw youngsters as the adapted to first-team football, under Igor Tudor and then Roberto De Zerbi.
Lewis is now moving on and, according to Football.London, will be named a first-team coach with the Blues.
Welwyn Garden City-born Lewis, who completed his UEFA Pro Licence earlier this year, had spells with Norwich and Arsenal as an academy player before joining Spurs during which time he won England caps at U16 and U17 levels.
The former midfielder, who has a BASc in Sports and Exercise from Manchester Metropolitan University, moved on from White Hart Lane before making a senior appearance and went on to play for Barnet, Stevenage, Gillingham, Dagenham & Redbridge, Wycombe, Ebbsfleet, Maidstone and Dover.
In July 2021, two years after returning to the Tottenham academy, he was appointed U18s coach. In 2022, his side reached the U18s Premier League Cup final but a year later both the U17s and U18s sides won that competition.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
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