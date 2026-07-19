Town Close to Fatawu Deal

Sunday, 19th Jul 2026 18:51 Town are close to agreeing a deal with League One Leicester City for winger Abdul Fatawu. As reported by Sky Sports, the Blues are hopeful of completing the £20 million switch in time for the Ghana international to join up with the squad during their training camp in La Manga this week. Town supporters will be familiar with the 22-year-old from the goal he scored from inside his own half against Town at the King Power Stadium in December. Fatawu is set to leave the Foxes following their relegation to League One with West Ham, Coventry and Besiktas having previously been linked with the 32-times-capped Ghana international, who made four sub appearances at the World Cup finals. Links with Everton over the weekend are understood to have had no substance. Having been with Steadfast and Dreams (loan) in his home country early in his career, left-footed right winger Fatawu joined Sporting Lisbon in 2022. A loan at Leicester followed in 2023/24 before an option to make that move permanent for an initial £8.5 million was taken that summer, the player signing a five-year deal. Fatawu is understood to still be in Ghana following the World Cup finals. Photo: Matchday Images



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WalkRules added 19:02 - Jul 19

With the rush to get the Fatawu deal done it will be interesting to see who does and does not go on the tour. 0

AJW1971 added 19:04 - Jul 19

Isn’t he another “best of the championship” type player? I thought we had learned from last PL campaign that these players won’t be good enough -9

jas0999 added 19:07 - Jul 19

He’s a very good player. Good news if we get it done. 3

CaptainAhab added 19:13 - Jul 19

AJW - by all accounts he's prem quality and has great potential. Sounds ideal to me 1

cartman1972 added 19:14 - Jul 19

Not a bad signing... 0

Benji1611 added 19:21 - Jul 19

Bit of a steep price tag all things considered, but he has a huge ceiling. Hopefully it pays off! 0

bigolconnor added 19:21 - Jul 19

Always rated him. Will be an absolute quality addition.

0

racingblue added 19:22 - Jul 19

They rejected 30m for him last summer. Cut price deal from their relegation. Very good player 1

blues1 added 19:23 - Jul 19

AJW1971. No, hes not.. Has pl experience and is a Ghana international. And if you'd seen him playing both against us, and in other televised games, you'd know hes a very good player. 3

runningout added 19:27 - Jul 19

admired Abdul Fatawu for a while from afar… would be decent if it happens. If it doesn’t - heyho! 0

timkatieadamitfc added 19:27 - Jul 19

May be so blues1, but £20m for a league 1 player from a club who are in financial dire straits is too much.

Would be a good addition but not at that price. -5

Linkboy13 added 19:30 - Jul 19

Big upgrade on Philogene who we know is not up to the physical demands of the Premier league. 2

ThatMuhrenCross added 19:32 - Jul 19

Outstanding piece of business. Absolutely nothing wrong with signing players from the Championship/League One, so long as they’re good enough. Big difference between signing a 22-year-old full Ghana international with Prem experience, and a 29-year-old one season wonder. Morgan Rogers was a Championship player - he’s about to go for £117m. And for all the Championship players that didn’t workout, we still ended up turning a profit when we sold players like Hutchinson and Delap for huge money. Some still remain here and are some of our better players. Great bit of business, you’d be silly to think otherwise. 1

armchaircritic59 added 19:34 - Jul 19

Whilst I'd agree with any poster, that we've done " the best of the Championship " before and found out to our chagrin, that is not the road to be going down in the PL, there might be a little mitigation in this one, assuming it happens. AF did indeed get some time in the PL at Leicester and in his very first game provided the assist for Jamie Vardy to score in the 1-1 draw against Spurs. Certainly not a great degree of experience in that league, but at least a bit. We've seen for ourselves his abilities, at his age they should certainly only grow. This one might be an exception to that rule above and if I'm being pedantic, he'd be in the " best of League One " category :) 1

Blue_Heath added 19:34 - Jul 19

Get him cheap sell Jaden high and get Morita also. 0

Bazza8564 added 19:36 - Jul 19

Timkat, sorry no, he's not a league one player he's got PL experience, is a full international and is only 22. Everton were prepared to pay almost that for him, sometimes you have to put up or shut up. If he signs, thats another great addition. Id rather pay a few quid more to land him than lose him to someone else 0

trevski_s added 19:36 - Jul 19

I don't mind if he's a "Championship" player (I know technically League 1 now) but if we labelled every player like that, no-one would get a chance. A lot of people seem to forget the likes of Mings and Creswell what leagues did they come from? and they proved they could hang and went on further.



He's already a good player and still young so room to grow. Looks like next week is going to be a busy week with potentially at least 3 coming in. Exciting times 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 19:37 - Jul 19

Timkatieadam just as well you’re not in charge then he’s not a league one player he’s just played at the World Cup as well and looked very very good when played. He’s played in the prem he’s an international responsible for 36 goals with Leicester in 80 odd games, was being touted for a love at 30 million last season were getting a bargain but yeah league one. Brighton just brought a defender for 60 million who not even played one league game. That’s the way the market is so lump it 0

itfc2024 added 19:39 - Jul 19

he's stronger and better than philogene get him for 20 million sell philogene for 35 to 40 million and that's a good deal 0

Stato added 20:15 - Jul 19

He couldn't maje the starting line up for any of the Ghana games in the wrld cup so lets nit get too over excited. 0

IndependentlyBlue added 20:21 - Jul 19

Stato - Chalobah didn’t make the starting line-up for England, would you turn him down for Town? 0

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