Town Close to Signing Defender Diop

Monday, 20th Jul 2026 09:32 Town are closing in on the signing of Fulham’s Morocco international central defender Issa Diop. According to Foot Mercato, a fee of €10 million (£8.5 million) has been agreed between the clubs and the 29-year-old, who has a year left on his contract at Craven Cottage, will sign a four-year deal once he has completed a medical. Diop, who is 6ft 5in tall, was born in Toulouse and began his career with his hometown club before joining West Ham United for £22 million in June 2018. After four years with the Hammers, he moved on to the Cottagers for £15 million in August 2022. Having been capped by France atU16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels, he switched allegiance to Morocco in March this year and has now won nine caps, scoring once. He started five Morocco games at the World Cup, netting the last-minute equaliser in the round-of-32 tie with the Netherlands, his side going on to win on penalties. Diop qualifies for Morocco through his mother, while he would also have been eligible for Senegal via his father. He is set to become the second Moroccan to play for Town following Gassan Ahadme. Town are likely to want to get the deal completed as soon as possible so Diop can join up with his new teammates for the pre-season training camp in La Manga, the party having flown out this morning. Photo: IMAGO/Action Plus via Reuters Connect



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Bazza8564 added 09:35 - Jul 20

It's beginning to come together, get this and Fatawu done and the keepers and it looks a lot different.



Still needing CMF and 9-10 strength but it looks better now than 48 hours ago for sure.... 6

Ipswichbusiness added 09:37 - Jul 20

Excellent; an experienced PL centre-back is just what we wanted. All we need now is another, two centre-midfielders and a couple of centre-forwards. 4

itfc2024 added 09:37 - Jul 20

this would be a great signing watched him in world cup very strong which we need 2

ITFC_1994 added 09:40 - Jul 20

Mad really, almost like the world cup was delaying some transfer business, who'd have thought hey....



Signing physical players with premier league or top division experience, great to see!



Would we be great to get this, the keeper(s), Morita and Fatawu over the line early this week, to have plenty of bodies in for pre season and to take the pressure off the rest of the window.



Good work. COYB 4

Mariner1974 added 09:43 - Jul 20

Love this one. Perfect player to add to the squad. Experienced, savvy and a smooth operator. 2

Lukeybluey added 09:44 - Jul 20

Awesome.. Very physical. Must say, when we were in the Prem last, the physicality of the players was strikingly different from the championship.. all players looked taller, stronger and 10 times better. It was so evident to me when we actually played Fulham.. They we're all tall and looked more like wrestlers than footballers, but could play decent football too. COYB's 3

Mariner1974 added 09:45 - Jul 20

Sade would approve 2

cressi added 09:49 - Jul 20

Just what's required get this over the line 6ft 5 and a 6ft 8 keeper we should able to deal with corners and be a threat at the other end. 0

chrissmith added 09:52 - Jul 20

Can't wait to see how the professional moaners spin this one into another ASHTON out delirious rant...



This is a great signing - a player at their peak, loads of prem experience, physical, just off the back of a great world cup, relatively cheap fee all things considered, happening before the big training camp, and a great profile fit for a partner for O Shea. No resale value but so much of our business does have resale value this is exactly the sort of role - CB - where you just want quality. 9/10 at least on the transfer score scale. 5

Benji1611 added 09:54 - Jul 20

Great signing. Hopefully the interest in Morita and Berg was true, that would be two top CMs for around £10m 0

trncbluearmy added 09:55 - Jul 20

Not through the door quite yet so staying calm, but this is a fantastic signing.

A real statement of intent to other clubs and players we are trying to tempt in. 1

LandOfMickyStockwell added 09:56 - Jul 20

I hope Diop has had enough rest since the World Cup. His last game was < two weeks ago. Great to link up with the players, but performing during the season is more important. -1

Alberto_the_frog added 09:58 - Jul 20

FCUK 0

benslifeyt added 10:08 - Jul 20

team of giants and units . im here for it !! excatly what we need . bargain fee for a international too at this world cup!! 0

Counagoal added 10:09 - Jul 20

Exactly what we need, had 7 seasons in the prem, and an absolute unit as well! 2

timkatieadamitfc added 10:14 - Jul 20

Will be a good signing this! 1

guentchev123 added 10:23 - Jul 20

Exactly the type of signing we need in terms of physicality and PL experience. The fact that he played all Of Morocco’s games shows the level of player that he is. 0

Bluemoss added 10:23 - Jul 20

Learnt from last time. Didn't have enough big units in to compete. The last few seasons we have kept our cards close to our chest regarding signings, which is good business. 0

ThatMuhrenCross added 10:24 - Jul 20

We're going for a team of giants and I'm absolutely here for it! At least we won't be bullied physically this time around! 0

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