Town Close to Signing Defender Diop
Monday, 20th Jul 2026 09:32
Town are closing in on the signing of Fulham’s Morocco international central defender Issa Diop.
According to Foot Mercato, a fee of €10 million (£8.5 million) has been agreed between the clubs and the 29-year-old, who has a year left on his contract at Craven Cottage, will sign a four-year deal once he has completed a medical.
Diop, who is 6ft 5in tall, was born in Toulouse and began his career with his hometown club before joining West Ham United for £22 million in June 2018.
After four years with the Hammers, he moved on to the Cottagers for £15 million in August 2022.
Having been capped by France atU16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels, he switched allegiance to Morocco in March this year and has now won nine caps, scoring once.
He started five Morocco games at the World Cup, netting the last-minute equaliser in the round-of-32 tie with the Netherlands, his side going on to win on penalties.
Diop qualifies for Morocco through his mother, while he would also have been eligible for Senegal via his father. He is set to become the second Moroccan to play for Town following Gassan Ahadme.
Town are likely to want to get the deal completed as soon as possible so Diop can join up with his new teammates for the pre-season training camp in La Manga, the party having flown out this morning.
Photo: IMAGO/Action Plus via Reuters Connect
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