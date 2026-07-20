Town Confirm Lewis Joining Coaching Staff

Monday, 20th Jul 2026 12:03

Town have confirmed the appointment of Stuart Lewis as first-team coach.

News that Lewis was leaving Tottenham Hotspur, where he had been first-team academy transition coach, to join the Blues first emerged yesterday.

“We are delighted to add Stuart to the coaching staff this summer,” manager Gary O’Neil said.

“He is a young coach who already has a good range of experience and is highly regarded, both at Tottenham and within the game, and is an important addition to our team. We are looking forward to him getting started with the group in Spain this week.”

Lewis, who has travelled to La Manga for this week’s training camp, joins Tim Jenkins (assistant manager), Neil Critchley (first-team coach), Ed Ames (first-team coach analyst), Sone Aluko (first-team coach) and Rene Gilmartin (head of goalkeeping) on O’Neil’s staff.

The 38-year-old moved to the senior set-up at Spurs last summer under Thomas Frank having previously been their U18s coach after rejoining the North Londoners’ academy, where he had previously been a young player, in 2019.

He continued in the role, in which he oversaw youngsters as the adapted to first-team football, under Igor Tudor and then Roberto De Zerbi.

Welwyn Garden City-born Lewis, who completed his UEFA Pro Licence earlier this year, had spells with Norwich and Arsenal as an academy player before joining Spurs during which time he won England caps at U16 and U17 levels.

The former midfielder, who has a BASc in Sports and Exercise from Manchester Metropolitan University, moved on from White Hart Lane before making a senior appearance and went on to play for Barnet, Stevenage, Gillingham, Dagenham & Redbridge, Wycombe, Ebbsfleet, Maidstone and Dover.

In July 2021, two years after returning to the Tottenham academy, he was appointed U18s coach. In 2022, his side reached the U18s Premier League Cup final but a year later both the U17s and U18s sides won that competition. The U17s won it again in 2025.

Speaking to the official Tottenham website, Lewis said: "Returning to my boyhood club as a coach 11 years ago was a dream come true.

"Having supported Tottenham Hotspur since I was five years old and previously represented the club as a young professional, it was a privilege to come back and help develop the next generation of players.

“My family and I have supported the club all our lives, so I have always understood what it means to represent Tottenham Hotspur and the identity our teams should embody; brave, attacking, front-foot football.

“I have made so many special memories during my time at the club, building relationships that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Winning the U17 and U18 Premier League Cups in the 2022/23 season, followed by another U17 Premier League Cup success in April 2025, were fantastic collective achievements for everyone involved.

“While those trophies were incredibly special, I always knew that the primary objective was to develop players capable of progressing to the first team. I have no doubt it won't be long before more academy graduates are gracing our brilliant stadium.

“I would like to thank everyone at the club for their support and for allowing me to pursue this fantastic opportunity at Ipswich Town, which enables me to fulfil my ambition of coaching in the Premier League.

“I leave with immense pride, gratitude and lifelong memories, and I wish everyone connected with Tottenham Hotspur every success in the future.”

Photo: Imago Images Sports