Fatawu Undergoing Medical as Town Work on Five Deals

Monday, 20th Jul 2026 17:31 Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu is undergoing a medical with the Blues, the clubs having agreed a fee of £20 million over the weekend. The recruitment of the 22-year-old Ghana international is one of five currently ongoing incoming deals. Volendam keeper Kayne van Oevelen is also understood to have undergone a medical having been expected at the club yesterday, the 22-year-old having agreed five-year personal terms after the clubs shook hands on a €4 million (£3.4 million) switch. Earlier today, it emerged that a fee of €10 million (£8.5 million) had been agreed between Town and Fulham for Morocco international central defender Issa Diop with a four-year contract set to be signed once the 29-year-old has undergone a medical. The Blues have also had an offer, reportedly €8 million (£6.8 million), rebuffed for a second Dutch keeper, Kjell Scherpen, 26, who is with Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, with talks ongoing between the clubs. Discussions are also continuing with free agent Japan international midfielder Hidemasa Morita, 31, who left Sporting Lisbon at the end of last season. Town will hope to complete as many of those moves as possible so those players can fly out to join the squad at their training camp in La Manga. Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bazza8564 added 17:33 - Jul 20

Excellent, keep this sort of news coming Phil :) 2

Blue_Heath added 17:35 - Jul 20

Come on get Morita please the others all appear all but done. 1

trevski_s added 17:36 - Jul 20

Ooo going to be a very exciting week COYB



I think I picked the perfect week to have off work, going to be refreshing the page every 5 minutes xD 2

jas0999 added 17:37 - Jul 20

Excellent news. All five would be excellent signings.



Still quite a bit of work to do of course. Which includes shipping several players out …. 1

planetblue_2011 added 17:37 - Jul 20

This is more like it! 1

SickParrot added 17:38 - Jul 20

Whoopee (fingers crossed they all happen) 1

Canuck_Blue added 17:38 - Jul 20

£38.5m

Still lots of room left. A big surprise or two still possible. 0

Bert added 17:38 - Jul 20

This is the progress most of us expected and wanted now the World Cup is over. 1

Stato added 17:40 - Jul 20

So many of the daily posters been saying we only need 5 signings in total lol lol lol. These are all good signings but Jas is right more needed and some will go -2

guentchev123 added 17:48 - Jul 20

Credit to the recruitment team and MA as there are some excellent additions there and we don’t seem to be paying over the odds for them. Keep up the good work. 0

leagueonescum added 17:50 - Jul 20

This is good news but one is a reserve keepe, so technically fourr. and we still need some fire power up top. Surprised we haven't been in for Delap, in some capacity. Still can't get over McKenna going, it's like a Mrs that left on amicable terms. 0

Bazza8564 added 17:54 - Jul 20

Canuck Blue, I think this is just the beginning fella, this will make 6 in if we land them all, but I think the serious marquee names and fees will come closer to the season starting.



Once players start seeing how we are strengthening they will be more attracted to come. We've broken our transfer record already but I'm sure we will do it again. The creative midfielder, a Harvey Elliot type for £35m (I would love him but someone in this bracket) would be ideal. I think these 5 are the foundations, the Americans are serious about staying up, but if we think we are done with it already and this is it, think again ! 0

Monkey_Blue added 18:01 - Jul 20

It’s good we are making signings but perhaps best to get excited when we’ve seen them play for us?? Just a thought. Of all of these players other than seeing Diop score against the Dutch I can’t say I’ve seen any of them enough or at all, so best to put off establishing much of an opinion. Diop has good experience and seems like a decent price based on that.. 0

Monkey_Blue added 18:02 - Jul 20

Fatuwa has looked good at championship level so seems like potentially a good signing. Didn’t do a lot in the Prem but he was only 20 back then. 0

armchaircritic59 added 18:10 - Jul 20

Stato, I've been saying we need 5 core signings, but we need more than that in total. That's a no 1 keeper, central defender, midfielder and two strikers. If we get all the above added to the Brazilian, that will leave one, which is what some may consider the most important one of all, our lead ( no1 ) striker. I don't think we're going ask or expect the young Brazilian to take on that mantel just yet. Get everything above done ( including the striker ) by the 29th July ( first proper pre season game ) and I for one will be happy. We can than filter the rest in as and when it happens. Oh, and we'll definitely need some shipping out too! We currently have more wingers than a flock of starlings :) 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments