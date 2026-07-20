Fatawu Undergoing Medical as Town Work on Five Deals
Monday, 20th Jul 2026 17:31
Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu is undergoing a medical with the Blues, the clubs having agreed a fee of £20 million over the weekend.
The recruitment of the 22-year-old Ghana international is one of five currently ongoing incoming deals.
Volendam keeper Kayne van Oevelen is also understood to have undergone a medical having been expected at the club yesterday, the 22-year-old having agreed five-year personal terms after the clubs shook hands on a €4 million (£3.4 million) switch.
Earlier today, it emerged that a fee of €10 million (£8.5 million) had been agreed between Town and Fulham for Morocco international central defender Issa Diop with a four-year contract set to be signed once the 29-year-old has undergone a medical.
The Blues have also had an offer, reportedly €8 million (£6.8 million), rebuffed for a second Dutch keeper, Kjell Scherpen, 26, who is with Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, with talks ongoing between the clubs.
Discussions are also continuing with free agent Japan international midfielder Hidemasa Morita, 31, who left Sporting Lisbon at the end of last season.
Town will hope to complete as many of those moves as possible so those players can fly out to join the squad at their training camp in La Manga.
Photo: Matchday Images
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