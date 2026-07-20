Town Target Second Japan International
Monday, 20th Jul 2026 18:47
Town are targeting Celtic’s Japanese international forward Daizen Maeda.
TWTD can confirm there is Blues interest in Maeda, as per reports in Scotland.
The 28-year-old has made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League and said last week that this summer may be his opportunity.
The Blues are believed to have made an approach for Maeda, who has a year left on his Celtic contract.
Maeda has been at Parkhead for since joining from Yokohama F Marinos in January 2022, winning five Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups in the intervening time.
Born in Taishi, Osaka, Maeda began his career with Matsumoto Yamaga, before loan spells at Moto HollyHock and Maritimo in Portugal.
He joined the Marinos initially on loan in August 2020 before the switch was made permanent at the end of that season.
Maeda has won 30 full Japan caps, scoring five goals, and was in the squads at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups and 2023 AFC Asian Cup. He started three of Japan’s games at the finals this summer, scoring their goal in the 1-1 draw with Sweden.
TWTD revealed on Friday that the Blues are in talks with another Japanese international, free agent midfielder Hidemasa Morita. We understand those discussions are still ongoing.
Photo: MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT via Reuters Connect
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