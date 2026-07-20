Town Target Second Japan International

Monday, 20th Jul 2026 18:47 Town are targeting Celtic’s Japanese international forward Daizen Maeda. TWTD can confirm there is Blues interest in Maeda, as per reports in Scotland. The 28-year-old has made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League and said last week that this summer may be his opportunity. The Blues are believed to have made an approach for Maeda, who has a year left on his Celtic contract. Maeda has been at Parkhead for since joining from Yokohama F Marinos in January 2022, winning five Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups in the intervening time. Born in Taishi, Osaka, Maeda began his career with Matsumoto Yamaga, before loan spells at Moto HollyHock and Maritimo in Portugal. He joined the Marinos initially on loan in August 2020 before the switch was made permanent at the end of that season. Maeda has won 30 full Japan caps, scoring five goals, and was in the squads at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups and 2023 AFC Asian Cup. He started three of Japan’s games at the finals this summer, scoring their goal in the 1-1 draw with Sweden. TWTD revealed on Friday that the Blues are in talks with another Japanese international, free agent midfielder Hidemasa Morita. We understand those discussions are still ongoing. Photo: MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT via Reuters Connect



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FlittonBlue added 18:49 - Jul 20

Going to be complaints we are trying to sign too many players soon! 4

itfc1108 added 18:52 - Jul 20

That would explain the grey hair if he joined Celtic in 2002!

Don't get players having testimonials these days, let alone two.

Too much transfer news Phil, from famine to feast. 2

CaptainAhab added 18:53 - Jul 20

He's been at Celtic for 24 years???! 0

pingu67 added 18:54 - Jul 20

He joined celtic in 2002? So he must've been 2 when he joined them 0

Vancouver_Blue added 18:54 - Jul 20

I'd love be this. He scored for Japan v Sweden in the 1-1 draw a few weeks ago 2

Bert added 18:55 - Jul 20

Joined Celtic in 2002 ?! He must have been a very good toddler. I like the way the Japan team play. We really are fishing in different waters this year. 1

benslifeyt added 19:00 - Jul 20

Japanese market is un tapped and very good quality in it . Not surprised we looking at that as a area to target . Japanese team played lovely football at World cup too 3

darkhorse28 added 19:01 - Jul 20

V good player and profile, if we can get the two Japanese players done, work ethic, quality, experience, would be an actual statement of intent. Let’s hope they both get done. Really positive links.., he’s got the quality for sure. 2

VitalSigns added 19:02 - Jul 20

I thought he may be a target especially as in last year of contract. Rapid and direct. Very hard working. Will suit our style of play this season. May help get Morita over the line or vice versa. Always good to have a compatriot onboard. 3

Brogan55 added 19:05 - Jul 20

The rate of possible transfers is incredible.What were so called “supporters “ worried about! 1

blueboy1981 added 19:10 - Jul 20

Good interest that - let’s hope it develops into signing ! 0

Stato added 19:15 - Jul 20

We are all supporters Brogan, not just those who agree with your every post. This is all positive so leave out the snipes -1

BeattiesBackPocket added 19:18 - Jul 20

Stato why leave out the snipes? If people are too daft to realise there’s a World Cup going on and that impacts every single club and agent that’s not the rest of ours fault is it? Brogan is pointing out the fact that anyone with half a footballing brain knew this was going to happen and we’ve been saying it through all the negative posts from yourself Darkhorse and bluebores sniping about the club and Ashton past three weeks 1

armchaircritic59 added 19:21 - Jul 20

I can't believe for a second that someone from the club comes in here and reads my scribblings. But I've been banging on about looking in S/SE Asia for some time, whether domestically or those that are already playing elsewhere. At least someone thinks the same. Big fan of Japanese football in particular. Attacking midfielder that can play as a striker, though I wouldn't imagine that's in our thoughts. Certainly not someone to put a stream of crosses into the box for. 149 appearances for Celtic and 50 goals. Prior to the World Cup, 31 for Japan and 8 goals. You can't equate Scotland to the PL, but this could be a good deal if it happens. 0

wiltshire_blue added 19:21 - Jul 20

This would be a great signing, super hard working, boundless energy, never gives up. What’s not to like? 2

tractordamage added 19:25 - Jul 20

Maeda would sort out the AMC position...and play behind Emersonn. I assume.



If we could get both the Japanese guys we'd some decent starters as the camp begins.



We'd also attract some Japanese fans, so we could sack half the stadium cleaners.





..........Emersonn........

J Clarke....Maeda....Fatawu

......Morita.....Matusiwa.....

L Davis...[A Bloke]...Diop...[A Bloke]

.............The BFG............. 0

Carberry added 19:31 - Jul 20

Let's not get ahead of ourselves about a bloke who has scored 1 in 3 for Celtic in the SPL. The leap to the Premier League from Scottish football is massive these days. 0

jas0999 added 19:35 - Jul 20

Excellent player. Excellent. 0

Yppswyche added 19:37 - Jul 20

Tequila! 0

Bazza8564 added 19:38 - Jul 20

Wax on, wax off. Get him signed 0

ITFCSG added 19:45 - Jul 20

BANZAI!

Both Maeda and Morita will bring the team some much needed Japanese discipline and work ethic which will be valuable in our mission to survive in the PL 0

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