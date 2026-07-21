Town Confirm Van Oevelen Signing

Tuesday, 21st Jul 2026 11:37

Town have confirmed the signing of keeper Kayne van Oevelen from Volendam.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal, the clubs having agreed a €4 million (£3.4 million) fee, with the Dutch side understood to have a 10 per cent sell-on.

“As soon as I knew Ipswich were interested, it was a move I knew I wanted to make,” said Van Oevelen, who will join up with the squad at their La Manga training camp.

“I’m excited to be here and continue my career in England and learn from everyone at a big club like Ipswich.

“It’s an exciting time for the club, being back in the Premier League, and I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone and getting started.”

Town manager Gary O’Neil added: “We’re pleased to be able to add Kayne to our goalkeeping unit.

“He is a young goalkeeper who has had a good taste of senior football with Volendam and wants to continue to progress his career in England.

“He joins a good goalkeeping group at the club and will strengthen us in that area of the pitch.”

The 6ft 6in tall keeper has been with Volendam, Arnold Muhren’s hometown club where he began his career, since joining them from Amsterdamsche FC in 2021.

He established himself as the club’s number one in 2024/25 as they won the Eerste Divisie title and then impressed in his first full campaign in the Eredivisie, the top flight of Dutch football, last season, despite his side’s relegation.

Given his lack of experience, Van Oevelen won’t be viewed as a first-choice for the campaign ahead but a back-up to more senior keepers, while a loan to a Championship club is also understood to be under consideration.

Van Oevelen is the Blues’ second signing of the summer with five other moves - that are known about - ongoing and at various stages.

The closest to completion would appear to be winger Abdul Fatawu’s switch from Leicester City, the Ghanaian international having undergone his medical yesterday after a fee of £20 million plus a further £3 million in add-ons was agreed.

Town and Fulham have agreed an £8.5 million fee for Morocco international central defender Issa Diop with a four-year contract set to be signed once the 29-year-old has completed his medical.

The Blues are continuing discussions with free agent Japan international midfielder Hidemasa Morita, 31, who left Sporting Lisbon at the end of last season.

Town are also understood to have had an offer, reportedly €8 million (£6.8 million), rebuffed for a second Dutch keeper, Kjell Scherpen, 26, who is with Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, with talks ongoing between the clubs.

The Blues are also targeting Celtic’s Japanese international forward Daizen Maeda.

Photo: IMAGO/Orange Pictures via Reuters Connect