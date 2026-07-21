Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Confirm Van Oevelen Signing
Tuesday, 21st Jul 2026 11:37

Town have confirmed the signing of keeper Kayne van Oevelen from Volendam.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal, the clubs having agreed a €4 million (£3.4 million) fee, with the Dutch side understood to have a 10 per cent sell-on.

“As soon as I knew Ipswich were interested, it was a move I knew I wanted to make,” said Van Oevelen, who will join up with the squad at their La Manga training camp.

“I’m excited to be here and continue my career in England and learn from everyone at a big club like Ipswich.

“It’s an exciting time for the club, being back in the Premier League, and I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone and getting started.”

Town manager Gary O’Neil added: “We’re pleased to be able to add Kayne to our goalkeeping unit.

“He is a young goalkeeper who has had a good taste of senior football with Volendam and wants to continue to progress his career in England.

“He joins a good goalkeeping group at the club and will strengthen us in that area of the pitch.”

The 6ft 6in tall keeper has been with Volendam, Arnold Muhren’s hometown club where he began his career, since joining them from Amsterdamsche FC in 2021.

He established himself as the club’s number one in 2024/25 as they won the Eerste Divisie title and then impressed in his first full campaign in the Eredivisie, the top flight of Dutch football, last season, despite his side’s relegation.

Given his lack of experience, Van Oevelen won’t be viewed as a first-choice for the campaign ahead but a back-up to more senior keepers, while a loan to a Championship club is also understood to be under consideration.

Van Oevelen is the Blues’ second signing of the summer with five other moves - that are known about - ongoing and at various stages.

The closest to completion would appear to be winger Abdul Fatawu’s switch from Leicester City, the Ghanaian international having undergone his medical yesterday after a fee of £20 million plus a further £3 million in add-ons was agreed.

Town and Fulham have agreed an £8.5 million fee for Morocco international central defender Issa Diop with a four-year contract set to be signed once the 29-year-old has completed his medical.

The Blues are continuing discussions with free agent Japan international midfielder Hidemasa Morita, 31, who left Sporting Lisbon at the end of last season.

Town are also understood to have had an offer, reportedly €8 million (£6.8 million), rebuffed for a second Dutch keeper, Kjell Scherpen, 26, who is with Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, with talks ongoing between the clubs.

The Blues are also targeting Celtic’s Japanese international forward Daizen Maeda.

Photo: IMAGO/Orange Pictures via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Bazza8564 added 11:38 - Jul 21
Welcome Kayne
4

Hermann_eats_puffin added 11:46 - Jul 21
Welcome to ITFC Kayne and best of luck for the season ahead!
0

MickMillsTash added 11:49 - Jul 21
6ft 6 - pretty standard height for the Dutch.
2

trevski_s added 11:50 - Jul 21
Welcome KVO, looking forward to hopefully adding you to the Dutch legends for Town. Hopefully the start of at least 6 this week and looking forward to him and hopefully more meeting the squad in Spain this week
2

Gforce added 11:51 - Jul 21
Welcome to our great club ,Kayne.
0

jas0999 added 12:00 - Jul 21
Well, I think this shows how far the club has come …. Signing a player for £3.4 M and might even be loaned out!

Good luck to the lad. Clearly one for the future. Good signing.
0

Karlosfandangal added 12:08 - Jul 21
Has Button left the club
0

GTRKing added 12:13 - Jul 21
Welcome let’s hope he has successful career at town happy days

Keep the signings coming
0

timkatieadamitfc added 12:39 - Jul 21
Good luck Kayne and welcome.
0

trevski_s added 12:41 - Jul 21
@karlos last I think we saw was that he was offered a new contract at the end of the season but not seen any further update whether he's taken it, moving on or going into full time coaching
1

Dutchman1 added 12:52 - Jul 21
Kayne and able.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 300 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026