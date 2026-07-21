Town Agree Maeda Fee

Tuesday, 21st Jul 2026 15:26 Town have agreed a fee with Celtic for Japanese international forward Daizen Maeda. As per the Daily Record, the Blues will pay an initial £8 million plus a further £2 million in add-ons. Maeda is expected to undergo a medical later in the week and will join up with the squad next week following the training camp in La Manga. The 28-year-old, who has a year left on his Celtic contract, has made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League and said last week that this summer may be his opportunity. Maeda has been at Parkhead for since joining from Yokohama F Marinos in January 2022, winning five Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups in the intervening time. Born in Taishi, Osaka, Maeda began his career with Matsumoto Yamaga, before loan spells at Moto HollyHock and Maritimo in Portugal. He joined the Marinos initially on loan in August 2020 before the switch was made permanent at the end of that season. Maeda has won 30 full Japan caps, scoring five goals, and was in the squads at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups and 2023 AFC Asian Cup. He started three of Japan’s games at the finals this summer, scoring their goal in the 1-1 draw with Sweden. TWTD revealed on Friday that the Blues are in talks with another Japanese international, free agent midfielder Hidemasa Morita. We understand those discussions are still ongoing. Photo: MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT via Reuters Connect



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Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 15:29 - Jul 21

Great news! Keep 'em coming. 4

Bazza8564 added 15:30 - Jul 21

Excellent. His experience in the bigger games in SPL and in the Champions League will be helpful 4

Cookieboy added 15:32 - Jul 21

Great deal, a pint and sushi £5 !!! 2

blueboy1981 added 15:32 - Jul 21

Sounds promising - let’s hope it gets over the line.

Progress is pleasing ! 3

SohoBlue added 15:33 - Jul 21

I have a feeling we just signed Chappers 2.0. (There’s only one Chappers 1.0

)

Love this signing. 3

Alfie added 15:34 - Jul 21

Early days but for me, these signings show some real intent this time around.



There will be a few more but I am getting more and more confident that we will at the very least, stay up next season. 1

afcfee added 15:43 - Jul 21

Better than anyone we signed last time we came up 1

trevski_s added 15:46 - Jul 21

Brilliant player with lots of experience in Europe, international and top leagues and at a really good price too. If Jaden is on his way out this will be an excellent replacement.



If we can get the remainder of these 5 deals done at least this week and get them all joining the rest of the squad in Spain then it will give them a good amount of time to gel in before maybe a few more throughout August



Either way a really exciting time to be a Town fan COYB 1

bluelad7 added 15:46 - Jul 21

Last time we were up, I think there was a lot of sentiment that the team that pushed us through two promotions had to have a crack at the Premier League. That’s not to say it was wrong to do so, but everything came along too quickly.



Whilst KMcK did his best with a championship side, you can now see with time and hindsight that we are Building a team strong enough to withstand the Premier League.



Exciting times 0

PhuketPete added 15:49 - Jul 21

@afcfee Better than Anyone? Harsh. Esp on Delap … !! 0

rgk1 added 15:51 - Jul 21

Not sold on this one, especially after Furuhashis move to Birmingham was a disaster. Hope im proven wrong though 0

jas0999 added 15:52 - Jul 21

Good news. Hope we get these ongoing deals finalised. 0

timkatieadamitfc added 15:53 - Jul 21

Good news 0

Lukeybluey added 16:00 - Jul 21

I like how in the photo he's wearing a shirt similar to this season away strip...! 0

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