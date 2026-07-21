Town Confirm Fatawu Signing

Tuesday, 21st Jul 2026 16:30 Town have confirmed the signing of Abdul Fatawu from League One Leicester City, the Ghana international winger having penned a five-year deal. The clubs agreed a fee of an initial £20 million plus £3 million in add-ons over the weekend with the 22-year-old undergoing his medical with the Blues yesterday. “I am proud to have signed for Ipswich Town,” said Fatawu, who has joined up with the squad at La Manga. “The ambition the club has is very exciting and I’m looking forward to being a part of that as we prepare for the Premier League season. “After speaking to the manager [Gary O’Neil], I know what the expectation is and I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and starting work. “I have played against Ipswich a few times during my time in England and I know how passionate the supporters are for the club, so I'm excited to play for them and show them what I can do.” Manager O’Neil added: “Abdul is a young player who has already gained good experience in the game and we’re excited to have him with us. “He has strong physical and technical attributes, is comfortable on the ball and can test the opposition in one-on-one situations, so will provide us with good options within the squad. “Having represented his country at the World Cup this summer, I know he is now looking forward to getting to work ahead of the Premier League season.” Town supporters will be familiar with the 22-year-old from the goal he scored from inside his own half against Town at the King Power Stadium in December. Fatawu, who was previously linked with West Ham, Coventry and Besiktas has been capped 32 times by Ghana and made four sub appearances at the World Cup finals. Having been with Steadfast and Dreams (loan) in his home country early in his career, left-footed right winger Fatawu joined Sporting Lisbon in 2022. A loan at Leicester followed in 2023/24 - in which the Foxes won the Championship title ahead of the Blues - before an option to make that move permanent for an initial £8.5 million was taken that summer, the player signing a five-year deal. Tamale-born Fatawu will become the first Ghanaian to represent the Blues. Town have now confirmed three senior signings this summer and two today, keeper Kayne van Oevelen having completed his move from Volendam this morning. The Blues have also agreed fees for Fulham central defender Issa Diop and Celtic forward Daizen Maeda, while discussions with free agent former Sporting midfielder Hidemasa Morita are continuing. Town are also understood to have had an offer, reportedly €8 million (£6.8 million), rebuffed for a second Dutch keeper, Kjell Scherpen, 26, who is with Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, with talks ongoing between the clubs. Photo: Matchday Images



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timkatieadamitfc added 16:33 - Jul 21

Good signing, pleased with this. 4

Bazza8564 added 16:33 - Jul 21

Fabulous, what a day! 5

SouperJim added 16:33 - Jul 21

Exciting times,.nice to see us getting some good business done relatively early,.which isn't easy at all in this sellers market. The staff at the club deserve huge credit. 6

CaptainAhab added 16:35 - Jul 21

Falling like dominoes now! Great business so far, keep it coming! 4

ITFC_1994 added 16:36 - Jul 21

We are cooking now. COYB.



Welcome Fatawu, an area we really needed to strengthen.

5

bluelad7 added 16:39 - Jul 21

What a window this is becoming.



All those Ashton doubters can now go one.



Up the towen.

8

PortmanTerrorist added 16:39 - Jul 21

Show down there Mr Ashton....we are in signing nose bleed territory. And I like them all!

But as always, we still need more. Welcome Abdul and keep em comin 3

jdtractor96 added 16:40 - Jul 21

Amazing. So refreshing to see so many POSITIVE comments. It’s starting to come together. COYB! 4

jas0999 added 16:41 - Jul 21

I genuinely believe this to be an excellent signing. Played at the World Cup. Looked good.



What does this mean for McAteer? 3

Marcus added 16:41 - Jul 21

It's officially London Bus week 1

Steelmonkey added 16:45 - Jul 21

Welcome to the club Abdul, he should be an absolute asset.

Does this mean Philogene will now be allowed to leave? 1

blueboy1981 added 16:46 - Jul 21

Hissy Fit Time - Kiddies ! - as the Holidays begin. -1

BeachBlue added 16:49 - Jul 21

Oh yes! 0

trevski_s added 16:55 - Jul 21

YES another one in COME ON, I did always like him when he played against us as well so really happy to have him with us



I wonder if the reports saying both Abdul and Kayne will join in Spain "later this week" as we are expecting a couple more names very soon and then they can all take the same plane across. Cant wait for the news guys to join the rest of the lads and show us what they can do 1

LegendofthePhoenix added 16:58 - Jul 21

Fabulous. He is just what we need on the right wing. So glad we moved on from Femi Azeez, Fatawu is a real PL quality player. 0

flykickingbybgunn added 16:59 - Jul 21

Foxes forum seem to think that this is an excellent signing for us.

Looking forward to seeing what he can do. 2

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 17:00 - Jul 21

Dark horse, what were you saying about MA not getting deals done? 4

PhuketPete added 17:10 - Jul 21

@steelmonkey It’s still only conjecture that JP wants out, or that another team wants him and would be prepared to pay the £20m++ that Mark would want. But even if JP does go, indications are Fatawu is a RW not a LW..?



I think Jas0999’s question is the better one; Ie where does this leave Kasey Mc who looked much better in the run in after Szmods was frozen out. (Szmods being another open question….). And similarly where does this leave Ogbene who was also bought as a RW with EPL experience but for whom injuries so far obscured his abilities.



Whatever : half a dozen plus of our current squad are going to have to move on to accommodate the new signings

0

Bert added 17:11 - Jul 21

It appears that he chose Ipswich over Everton if the Leicester media is correct. Well done ITFC. Another bizarre post from the naysayer Blueboy. 3

blueboy1981 added 17:18 - Jul 21

Bert - speak for yourself about being bizarre ! -1

Benji1611 added 17:28 - Jul 21

Love it, can't wait to see him running at Shaw and Kerkez 0

Billysherlockblue added 17:29 - Jul 21

Pace is everything in modern football. Great signing. Bring it on need about 7 to 8 more. Coyb 0

Dissboyitfc added 17:32 - Jul 21

I always felt that once the world cup was over the dominoes would fall and so it begins!



Anyone else starting to get excited?



And what about you Mr hissy fit, is this one good enough? 0

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