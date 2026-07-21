Town Confirm Fatawu Signing
Tuesday, 21st Jul 2026 16:30
Town have confirmed the signing of Abdul Fatawu from League One Leicester City, the Ghana international winger having penned a five-year deal.
The clubs agreed a fee of an initial £20 million plus £3 million in add-ons over the weekend with the 22-year-old undergoing his medical with the Blues yesterday.
“I am proud to have signed for Ipswich Town,” said Fatawu, who has joined up with the squad at La Manga. “The ambition the club has is very exciting and I’m looking forward to being a part of that as we prepare for the Premier League season.
“After speaking to the manager [Gary O’Neil], I know what the expectation is and I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and starting work.
“I have played against Ipswich a few times during my time in England and I know how passionate the supporters are for the club, so I'm excited to play for them and show them what I can do.”
Manager O’Neil added: “Abdul is a young player who has already gained good experience in the game and we’re excited to have him with us.
“He has strong physical and technical attributes, is comfortable on the ball and can test the opposition in one-on-one situations, so will provide us with good options within the squad.
“Having represented his country at the World Cup this summer, I know he is now looking forward to getting to work ahead of the Premier League season.”
Town supporters will be familiar with the 22-year-old from the goal he scored from inside his own half against Town at the King Power Stadium in December.
Fatawu, who was previously linked with West Ham, Coventry and Besiktas has been capped 32 times by Ghana and made four sub appearances at the World Cup finals.
Having been with Steadfast and Dreams (loan) in his home country early in his career, left-footed right winger Fatawu joined Sporting Lisbon in 2022.
A loan at Leicester followed in 2023/24 - in which the Foxes won the Championship title ahead of the Blues - before an option to make that move permanent for an initial £8.5 million was taken that summer, the player signing a five-year deal.
Tamale-born Fatawu will become the first Ghanaian to represent the Blues.
Town have now confirmed three senior signings this summer and two today, keeper Kayne van Oevelen having completed his move from Volendam this morning.
The Blues have also agreed fees for Fulham central defender Issa Diop and Celtic forward Daizen Maeda, while discussions with free agent former Sporting midfielder Hidemasa Morita are continuing.
Town are also understood to have had an offer, reportedly €8 million (£6.8 million), rebuffed for a second Dutch keeper, Kjell Scherpen, 26, who is with Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, with talks ongoing between the clubs.
Photo: Matchday Images
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