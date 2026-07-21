Fatawu: Very Happy to Be Part of the Family

Tuesday, 21st Jul 2026 20:13

New signing Abdul Fatawu says he’s happy to be part of the Ipswich Town family having completed his return to the Premier League from League One Leicester City.

The Blues and Foxes followed similar paths for two seasons, the Ghanaian international’s former club beating his new side to the 2023/24 Championship title in his first season in England as both won promotion.

Neither were able to stay in the Premier League, however, and dropped back into the Championship last season when Town were able to climb back into the top flight having finished second as Leicester’s disastrous campaign saw them drop into League One after ending the year second bottom.

Demotion to the third tier has led to something of an exodus from the King Power Stadium with Fatawu the latest to move on, Town confirming a £20 million plus £3 million add-ons switch this afternoon.

“Finally happy to be here and can’t wait to get started.” the 22-year-old told TownTV having penned a five-year deal.

Fatawu has faced the Blues four times over the last three seasons with all bar one of those games ending in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

“Ipswich Town is a tough team, when I used to play against them, gave me a tough time as well,” he recalled. “Good players, so I’m very happy to now be part of the family and I can’t wait to get started.”

The only one of his four matches against the Blues which didn’t end with the points shared was Town’s 3-1 defeat to the Foxes at the King Power in December when his first-half goal from his own half of the field grabbed most of the headlines.

“One of my best goals,” he reflected. “I’m happy to be here, as I said, and I hope to give it all and give you that kind of goal now as an Ipswich player.”

Fatawu, who joined up with the Town squad at their training camp in La Manga earlier today, made six starts and five sub appearances in Leicester’s 2024/25 Premier League campaign, a cruciate knee ligament injury having curtailed his season in November.

“Amazing competition and everybody, every player, dreams to be in this competition,” he added on his return to the top flight. “I’m happy to part of this family, to be in this competition and to fight for Ipswich Town.”

Asked what fans can expect from him, he said: “I’m someone who always likes to make the fans happy, brings energy to the team, I do what I can to help the team, score goals and make assists. In general, to just help the team get forward.”

Fatawu has just returned from his second World Cup with Ghana, featuring as a sub in all four of their matches, adding to one brief game from the bench in Qatar in the previous finals, taking his total caps to 32, scoring three goals.

“The World Cup was a big stage, it’s one of the biggest dreams of any player and it was amazing,” he continued.

“This is my second time and it was a good experience again and I was so excited to be there and I had a lot of fun.”

Photo: TownTV