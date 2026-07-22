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Hospitality Tickets For Forest Match Plus Signed Shirt in Charity Draw
Wednesday, 22nd Jul 2026 10:45

Town fans can win hospitality tickets for the home game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday 24th October, a signed shirt and vouchers for meals and accommodation in a charity prize draw raising funds for Brain Tumour Support.

The prize, worth more than £500, includes the two hospitality tickets to the game, access to the hospitality lounge, a £100 Airbnb voucher, a £50 SquareMeal restaurant voucher valid at more than 650 establishments across the UK and the signed Town shirt.

Entry is from £5, which gives five chances of winning, £10 gives 12, £20 allows 25, £50 gives 65 entries and £100 affords 140.

You can enter the draw here before 1pm on Monday 24th August with full details here.

Photo: Matchday Images



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