Town Confirm Diop Signing
Wednesday, 22nd Jul 2026 12:30
Town have confirmed the signing of Morocco international central defender Issa Diop from Fulham on a deal running to the summer of 2030.
The clubs are understood to have agreed a fee of £8.5 million for the 6ft 5in tall 29-year-old, who will join up with the squad following the training camp in La Manga.
“I'm excited to take the next step in my career at Ipswich Town,” Diop said.
“I know how big the club is and have enjoyed all of the conversations I have had before making the move. I know this is the right place for me.
“It has been a busy summer for me, representing Morocco at the World Cup, but I am proud to be joining Ipswich Town and am looking forward to meeting the staff, my teammates and the supporters very soon.”
Manager Gary O’Neil added: “Issa is an experienced player who has played a significant amount of his career in the Premier League, so we’re delighted to have him with us.
“He is an imposing defender with good quality and a will to win, making him an excellent addition to the group.
“Having played and scored at the World Cup this summer, we’re looking forward to Issa joining up with the squad soon.”
Right-sided Diop was born in Toulouse and began his career with his hometown club, who he skippered aged only 20, before joining West Ham United for £22 million in June 2018.
After four years with the Hammers, he moved on to the Cottagers for £15 million in August 2022.
Last season, he made eight Premier League starts and five sub appearances, bagging one goal. Overall, in his time in England, he has made 149 Premier League starts and been used 24 times from the bench, scoring eight goals.
Having been capped by France at U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels, he switched allegiance to Morocco in March this year and has now won nine caps, netting once.
He started five Morocco games at the World Cup, heading the injury time equaliser in the round-of-32 tie with the Netherlands, his side going on to win on penalties.
Diop qualifies for Morocco through his mother, while he would also have been eligible for Senegal via his father. He is the second Moroccan to play for Town following Gassan Ahadme.
Photo: IMAGO/Action Plus via Reuters Connect
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