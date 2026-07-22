Town Confirm Diop Signing

Wednesday, 22nd Jul 2026 12:30 Town have confirmed the signing of Morocco international central defender Issa Diop from Fulham on a deal running to the summer of 2030. The clubs are understood to have agreed a fee of £8.5 million for the 6ft 5in tall 29-year-old, who will join up with the squad following the training camp in La Manga. “I'm excited to take the next step in my career at Ipswich Town,” Diop said. “I know how big the club is and have enjoyed all of the conversations I have had before making the move. I know this is the right place for me. “It has been a busy summer for me, representing Morocco at the World Cup, but I am proud to be joining Ipswich Town and am looking forward to meeting the staff, my teammates and the supporters very soon.” Manager Gary O’Neil added: “Issa is an experienced player who has played a significant amount of his career in the Premier League, so we’re delighted to have him with us. “He is an imposing defender with good quality and a will to win, making him an excellent addition to the group. “Having played and scored at the World Cup this summer, we’re looking forward to Issa joining up with the squad soon.” Right-sided Diop was born in Toulouse and began his career with his hometown club, who he skippered aged only 20, before joining West Ham United for £22 million in June 2018. After four years with the Hammers, he moved on to the Cottagers for £15 million in August 2022. Last season, he made eight Premier League starts and five sub appearances, bagging one goal. Overall, in his time in England, he has made 149 Premier League starts and been used 24 times from the bench, scoring eight goals. Having been capped by France at U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels, he switched allegiance to Morocco in March this year and has now won nine caps, netting once. He started five Morocco games at the World Cup, heading the injury time equaliser in the round-of-32 tie with the Netherlands, his side going on to win on penalties. Diop qualifies for Morocco through his mother, while he would also have been eligible for Senegal via his father. He is the second Moroccan to play for Town following Gassan Ahadme. Photo: IMAGO/Action Plus via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



trncbluearmy added 12:32 - Jul 22

Statment! 7

BeachBlue added 12:34 - Jul 22

This is a very astute piece of business.

I am happy 11

bluelad7 added 12:34 - Jul 22

Loving this 7

Brogan55 added 12:35 - Jul 22

The squad is getting stronger every day. 11

bluelad7 added 12:35 - Jul 22

The Premier League is starting to look a lot less daunting 7

timkatieadamitfc added 12:39 - Jul 22

Great piece of business this, know he’s only got a year left at Fulham but it’s still a ridiculous price in today’s market for someone who started all his country’s game at the wc.

This is exactly the type of player that we need for this season, all about staying up! 13

LandOfMickyStockwell added 12:39 - Jul 22

In his opening interview, Gary O'Neil said "We'll give it a right good go". I'm sure we will, and the signing of Diop and others shows the intent to deliver on that promise. 12

LegendofthePhoenix added 12:41 - Jul 22

Fantastic signing. Welcome to ITFC Issa - you won’t regret this move. Can’t wait to see you at Portman Road. 7

Bazza8564 added 12:42 - Jul 22

Fabulous, welcome Issa! 3

Monkey_Blue added 12:43 - Jul 22

A signing that makes complete sense at a sensible price. Not the best with the ball but I get that we are going to be a much more “pragmatic” in our style under GON. The plan seems to be not to have the prettiest football seen at PR in recent times so it needs to be effective. 3

Foreverdon_Blue added 12:48 - Jul 22

We've done some very good business this week and this one really excites me. Premier league experience, big physical presence which was lacking the last time we got promoted and played in the World Cup for a very good team. COYB! 5

IBelieve added 12:50 - Jul 22

Brahmer 0

Klassic_Ben added 12:51 - Jul 22

Great news this - a signing with plenty of experience, (just) the right side of 30 & for less than £10mil - what’s not to like?



Welcome to the club 2

thatsbonkers added 12:53 - Jul 22

This is a high quality investment Issa. Should deliver a good yield in the long term. 0

VitalSigns added 12:53 - Jul 22

I temper this statement with the knowledge that as fans , most transfer windows provide hope and encouragement. But for me this window is really positive. It feels like our recruitment has stepped up considerably and our investment is wiser. We should be in a much better position than two years ago. 2

Hermann_eats_puffin added 12:54 - Jul 22

This is a very astute signing of a player with a good deal of PL experience and at a fair price given we've targeted him when he had only a year left on his Fulham contract,



Welcome to ITFC Issa and best of luck for your times at Town!





0

benslifeyt added 13:00 - Jul 22

massive signing :) 0

ivandeighton added 13:00 - Jul 22

Striker's now 0

TownSupporter added 13:05 - Jul 22

Article is misleading.



Right sided Diop makes him sound like he plays right back and not centre back. Should it not read right footed Diop?



Great to have him confirmed. 0

RIPbobby added 13:06 - Jul 22

Massively happy with this acquisition. This will improve us as a team and improve his rival CHs too. Great business. 1

Ebantiass added 13:07 - Jul 22

Welcome to our club ,and wishing you all the best for the forthcoming season. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 13:14 - Jul 22

Great signing and a statement signing for me that you’d expect to get in at a club who’s established themselves in the league. Big, powerful, mobile, clearly good in both boxes, bags of top flight experience and come off very good World Cup campaign with his national team.



Think some on here need to give a full apology to MA and the club as most of us were saying the World Cup whilst on was always going to impact signing players as soon as it’s finished and boom with more to come. 1

TimmyH added 13:17 - Jul 22

Very reasonable signing at a reasonable price with Prem experience...so not much of a gamble! Welcome aboard Issa. 0

guentchev123 added 13:35 - Jul 22

£10 million for an experienced, proven PL player just coming back from playing well at the World Cup, is very astute business. 1

Jazzy71 added 13:39 - Jul 22

Solid defender, world cup player and only 10 million. Right sided so does that mean 3 at the back or O'Shea moved to right back? 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments