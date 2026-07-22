Saints Boss Charged By FA Over Spygate

Wednesday, 22nd Jul 2026 13:49 Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has been charged with misconduct by the FA in relation to the Spygate scandal at the end of last season. The Saints were kicked out of the Championship play-off final after it emerged they had sent spies to watch Middlesbrough, who they had beaten in the semi-final, Oxford and Town, while at nearby Eastleigh ahead of the penultimate game of the season at St Mary’s, in training. Following an FA investigation, a statement reads: “Southampton FC’s Tonda Eckert has been charged with three breaches of FA Rule E3.1 in relation to misconduct between December 2025 and May 2026.



“It’s alleged that the head coach acted in an improper manner and/or brought the game into disrepute by directing and/or authorising the observation of training sessions of Oxford United FC, Ipswich Town FC and Middlesbrough FC ahead of fixtures between these clubs and Southampton FC in December 2025, April 2026 and May 2026 respectively. “Tonda Eckert has until Tuesday 28th July 2026 to provide his responses.” Photo: TWTD



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RobITFC added 14:01 - Jul 22

Good! Hope the cheat gets banned . 4

bluelad7 added 14:05 - Jul 22

Yep couldn’t agree more. Disgusting behaviour and whilst I’m sure other clubs have done the same but they got caught then he should face the consequences. A one year banwould not be a shocked to me.



Of course, if he has Trump‘s or Infantino‘s telephone number, he might escape that! 1

johnwarksshorts added 14:10 - Jul 22

Cheats never prosper. 0

tetchris added 14:21 - Jul 22

Either a fine or ban which he will probably appeal and it will drag on. Finding an interim manager if he is banned won’t be easy. Maybe KM would do it for a few months/year? 0

Benji1611 added 14:22 - Jul 22

Can we elaborate on what the punishment would/could be? 0

Bazza8564 added 14:31 - Jul 22

Three charges relating to games they didnt win, I bet there were dozens of others! 3

NewForester added 14:40 - Jul 22

No sympathy. 0

factual_blue added 14:51 - Jul 22

I doubt very much if the Oxford incident was the first one of the season



Even if not banned ( which I think he will be), I can't see him working in football again.



Let's not forget that the Saints formerly had the charming rupert lowe as their chairman a while ago. 1

d77sgw added 15:16 - Jul 22

Not sure that the fact they had that gammon racist as their chairman 15 yrs ago is all that relevant to this story - you can’t tar the whole club with that brush - some might say that’s a ‘Lowe blow’ (sorry!).



I do wonder if Saints are holding onto TE for now, waiting to see how they start the season. If they carry on like they played in the second half of last season they will be desperate to keep him. If they start slowly then they’ve got a v good excuse to get rid, and presumably with some sort of ‘gross misconduct’ claim (ie without having to compensate him significantly) 0

Sir_Bob added 15:22 - Jul 22

The owner must have been part of it, or at least knew about it.

The manager, through his cheating, has cost Southampton a chance to return to the PL and £200m.

How do you not get sacked after that? (Unless the owner is in on it) 0

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