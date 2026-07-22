Saints Boss Charged By FA Over Spygate
Wednesday, 22nd Jul 2026 13:49
Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has been charged with misconduct by the FA in relation to the Spygate scandal at the end of last season.
The Saints were kicked out of the Championship play-off final after it emerged they had sent spies to watch Middlesbrough, who they had beaten in the semi-final, Oxford and Town, while at nearby Eastleigh ahead of the penultimate game of the season at St Mary’s, in training.
Following an FA investigation, a statement reads: “Southampton FC’s Tonda Eckert has been charged with three breaches of FA Rule E3.1 in relation to misconduct between December 2025 and May 2026.
“Tonda Eckert has until Tuesday 28th July 2026 to provide his responses.”
Photo: TWTD
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